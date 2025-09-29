SupertronVAD hosts sales and technical training for SI partner ecosystem

SupertronVAD has successfully concluded its North India 11VAD ASM sales and technical training session at its Okhla office in New Delhi. The programme brought together the company’s regional team and OEM partners for an intensive knowledge-sharing initiative designed to strengthen product understanding, enhance value-selling capabilities and sharpen go-to-market strategies.

Advertisment

The training combined technical deep-dives with practical sales perspectives, ensuring that participants gained a holistic view of the latest technology solutions and deployment best practices. By aligning technical expertise with market dynamics, the session aimed to prepare SupertronVAD’s teams better to meet the evolving requirements of India’s ICT ecosystem.

OEM partners bring industry insights

The sessions were led by key OEM partners, offering valuable perspectives on their latest innovations and how they align with India’s digital transformation agenda. Motorola Solutions highlighted its advanced communication offerings for enterprise and government sectors, emphasising the growing role of secure communications in driving efficiency. KanexPro showcased its professional AV portfolio, positioning AV technology as a crucial enabler of the country’s expanding digital infrastructure. Asustor officially marked its entry into the Indian market through SupertronVAD, presenting next-generation storage solutions tailored to the needs of businesses and consumers in a data-first era.

Commitment to collaboration and capability building

Commenting on the initiative, Debraj Dam, Chief of SupertronVAD, underscored the importance of training as a growth driver. “Training is the foundation of growth for our people, our partners, and the ecosystem at large. Through this training session, SupertronVAD reinforced its commitment to the Collaborate, Connect, and Convert (C3) philosophy. By fostering strong collaboration with our OEM partners, we connect our talented teams with the most advanced skills, ultimately empowering them to convert greater value for our customers,” Dam said.

Advertisment

SupertronVAD confirmed that similar programmes will be conducted across other regions, extending the benefits of advanced learning and capability-building throughout its national network.

By combining OEM expertise, internal collaboration and forward-looking strategies, the company reaffirmed its commitment to nurturing talent and building a future-ready ecosystem of system integrator partners capable of navigating India’s fast-changing technology landscape.

Read More:

Taiwan Expo 2025: Taiwan Excellence Pavilion unveils smart innovations

Freshworks and Sonata IT: partner-led SaaS growth and AI-first expansion in India, APAC

Advertisment

eCAPS to Distribute CleanStart products to Strengthen Software Supply Chain Security

How Judge India blending Cloud, AI and managed services for a digital future?