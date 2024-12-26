Aurionpro Acquires Fenixys Expanding Fintech Presence

Aurionpro Solutions, a provider of technology solutions for the financial services industry, has announced the acquisition of Fenixys, a consulting firm specializing in capital markets services for banks and financial institutions in Europe and the Middle East. This strategic move strengthens Aurionpro's banking and fintech strategy, furthering its expansion into these regions.

Advertisment

The acquisition, valued at 10 million euros in an all-cash transaction, involves Aurionpro acquiring the entire stake in Fenixys. By leveraging Fenixys' decade-long experience in IT transformations and its strong relationships with major financial institutions, Aurionpro aims to enhance its geographical reach and service capabilities across Europe and the Middle East.

Fenixys, headquartered in Paris and operating in the United Kingdom, Denmark, and the Middle East, is recognized for its expertise in advisory, project management, enterprise architecture, and MUREX services. The acquisition complements Aurionpro's existing portfolio of banking and fintech solutions, enabling the combined entity to deliver comprehensive advisory and technology solutions for capital market challenges.

Aurionpro and Fenixys shared their Insights on this Acquisition

Advertisment

"Aurionpro and Fenixys share a common vision towards becoming a partner of choice for global banks and financial institutions through our focus on innovation, excellence, and client success," stated Ashish Rai, CEO of Aurionpro. "This acquisition is not just about expanding our offering portfolio and reach, but rather it is about synergistically merging our strengths—Fenixys’ extensive and deep domain expertise with Aurionpro’s strong IP-led offering— to offer a unique, global portfolio of solutions for the banking and capital markets industry. We are excited to explore the potential this combination unlocks for our clients globally and to reinforce Aurionpro's expansion into Europe," he added.

Eric Rosso, Founder and CEO of Fenixys, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Joining forces with Aurionpro heralds a new chapter for Fenixys. This collaboration fuels our shared ambition to set a new standard of excellence in banking and capital market services. We are now uniquely positioned to create significant value for clients on a global scale."

Advertisment

Read More:

Channel Plays a Critical Role for AI-driven Cybersecurity Solutions