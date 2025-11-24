Australian DigiTech mission to boost India–Australia technology collaboration

Twenty-three Australian organisations, including scaleups across Digital Health, MedTech, FinTech, SaaS, Deep Tech, Quantum, and AI, have arrived in Bengaluru as part of the Australian DigiTech Mission to explore strategic technology partnerships in India’s rapidly expanding innovation ecosystem.

Organised under the Australia India Business Exchange by the Australian Trade and Investment Commission, the mission aims to deepen bilateral engagement, unlock commercial collaboration, and connect Australian innovators to India’s vibrant tech landscape.

As part of the visit, the delegation is showcasing cutting-edge Australian technology capabilities at the Australian Pavilion at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025 (BTS), where Australia is participating as a Country Partner. BTS, hosted by the Department of E, IT & Bt, Government of Karnataka, continues to be one of Asia’s most influential technology events.

Australia brings significant strengths across critical technologies, supported by a robust innovation ecosystem, strategic geography, advanced digital economy, world-class research infrastructure, and a highly skilled, diverse workforce. Australian DigiTech companies have a proven global footprint, delivering innovation across industries, enterprises, and governments worldwide.

Mary Overington, Trade and Investment Commissioner at the Australian Trade and Investment Commission, said:

“India and Australia bring unique strengths to our technology relationship. Australia’s cutting-edge innovation and trusted governance, together with the scale and expertise that India offers, provide powerful opportunities for our businesses to collaborate. Our participation at Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025 reaffirms our commitment to supporting Australian innovators as they connect with India’s dynamic technology ecosystem and co-create solutions for global requirements.”

The mission will enable Australian organisations to meet Indian tech leaders, scaleups, and ecosystem partners, gaining insights into local market opportunities while exploring avenues for joint innovation, co-development, and long-term partnerships.

With India’s digital transformation accelerating at an unprecedented pace, the Australian DigiTech Mission is positioned to strengthen cross-border collaboration and contribute to the growth of both nations' technology sectors.

