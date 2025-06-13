AWS Opens Applications for the Generative AI Accelerator Program

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced the opening of applications for the third edition of its Generative AI Accelerator (GAIA) program. The eight-week global initiative is aimed at supporting early-stage startups focused on developing foundational generative AI technologies.

Applications are open from June 10 to July 10, 2025, and 40 selected startups will be announced on September 24, 2025. The program is set to begin on October 13, 2025, at Amazon HQ1 in Seattle.

As generative AI tools become more accessible, AWS is directing efforts toward supporting startups that are building core technologies behind the generative AI ecosystem. The 2025 GAIA program is designed for startups working on model development and training, AI infrastructure and optimization, Fine-tuning and tooling for model customization, Agentic workflows and automation frameworks.

Startups accepted into the GAIA cohort will receive:

Up to USD 1 million in AWS credits

Technical guidance and mentorship from AWS experts

Go-to-market support and networking opportunities

Access to AWS’s generative AI technology stack, including tools for model training, inference, and deployment

The initiative aims to fast-track the development and scaling of emerging companies in the generative AI space by providing infrastructure, expertise, and commercial enablement.

“We are now at a stage where virtually all startups will be applying generative AI to their business in one shape or form. That's why for this year's accelerator, we are honing our focus to support those startups developing the foundational technologies that will define what’s possible with AI,” said Jon Jones, VP and Global Head of Startups at AWS. “This year’s program is part of our continued commitment to accelerate generative AI innovation around the world by providing ground-breaking startups with the credits, mentorship, and visibility they need to scale with confidence.”

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is inviting early-stage startups to apply for its eight-week Generative AI Accelerator program, which will run in a hybrid format. The program begins with an in-person session at Amazon HQ in Seattle and concludes at AWS re:Invent 2025, with virtual programming in between.

The accelerator is designed for startups building core generative AI technologies, including Large language models (LLMs). Infrastructure and tooling for AI workloadPlatforms for model fine-tuning and optimization, and Foundational agents and agentic systems.

Startups applying to the program are expected to meet the following criteria:

A working Minimum Viable Product (MVP)



Initial customer traction or early market validation

A technically strong founding team





While previous experience with AWS is not required, startups already using AWS services will have access to hands-on architecture reviews, technical enablement, and support for AWS Marketplace integration.

“At Latent Labs, we are building AI foundation models to make biology programmable and accelerate and improve drug discovery. The AWS Generative AI Accelerator offered us a unique blend of technical depth and commercial reach, which was instrumental in accelerating both our platform capabilities and our market adoption. AWS moves quickly to adapt to the fast-evolving generative AI landscape, not just with infrastructure and tooling, but with programs designed to help generative AI startups scale. As a founder, you gain access to an ecosystem that understands both the demands of building cutting-edge AI systems and the importance of aligning those systems with real-world customer needs,” said Simon Kohl, CEO and founder of Latent Labs, which participated in the 2024 AWS Generative AI Accelerator.

“At Splash Music, we’re reimagining how music is created and discovered, transforming it from a background activity into the interactive, expressive experience Gen Z consumers connect with. The AWS accelerator was a game-changer for us. It gave us early access to cutting-edge AWS tools like SageMaker HyperPod and Trainium, plus hands-on support to migrate our models from a previous provider, significantly accelerating our research velocity and model performance. Beyond the tech, AWS’s support with go-to-market strategy, public exposure, and hiring world-class talent helped us hit milestones faster than planned. For any startup building, GAIA is a no-brainer,” said Tracy Chan, CEO at Splash Music, part of last year’s program.

The 2025 cohort will reflect AWS’s commitment to global inclusion, with selected companies drawn from North America, Asia Pacific Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The program will include industry-specific mentoring and support for foundational model companies, infrastructure providers, and application-layer innovators.

