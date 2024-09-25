AWS Technology Adopted by Indian Public Sector to Transform Digitally

Amazon Web Services (AWS) India Private Limited announced that the National Health Authority (NHA), Government e-Marketplace (GeM), and the Public Sector Bank Alliance (PSBA) are utilizing AWS technology to build innovative, scalable, and secure solutions as part of India's digital transformation efforts.

NHA's Open Digital Health Ecosystem

The National Health Authority (NHA) is leveraging AWS services to transform healthcare at a national scale. AWS supports the NHA’s efforts to build an integrated digital health infrastructure for 1.4 billion citizens, facilitating health coverage for over 550 million through flagship programs such as Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) and Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM). AWS technology powers core systems like the Beneficiary Identification System and Transaction Management System, enabling scalable, secure management of beneficiary identification and claims processing. To date, over 354 million Ayushman cards have been issued, 30,000 hospitals empaneled, and 68 million hospitalizations are covered across 25 states and 8 union territories under AB-PMJAY.

GeM’s Cloud-Based Procurement Platform

The Government e-Marketplace (GeM), the second largest public procurement platform globally, uses AWS cloud infrastructure to support transparency, efficiency, and inclusivity in public procurement. AWS powers critical e-procurement features like direct purchasing, bidding, reverse auctions, and demand aggregation. The platform facilitates 9,000 page views per second, 1.5 million daily interactions, and handles transactions worth nearly ₹1,000 crore daily. GeM is also implementing AI and generative AI technologies to improve user experience and enable data-driven decision-making.

Cloud Services for Public Sector Banks

The Public Sector Bank Alliance (PSBA), an umbrella organization of 12 public sector banks, has selected AWS to provide cloud computing services, supporting the government’s Enhanced Access and Service Excellence (EASE) agenda. AWS enables the PSBA to offer flexible and optimized customer-oriented services to public sector banks across India.

Viksit Bharat 2047 Vision

These initiatives were highlighted at the AWS Empower India event in New Delhi, which focused on the theme "Viksit Bharat 2047." The event aligns with the Indian government’s vision to transform the country into a developed nation by the centenary of its Independence in 2047.

Delivering the keynote at the event, Dr Werner Vogels, Chief Technology Officer, Amazon.com, said, “Many of our customers, from small startups to large enterprises, are seeking ways to maximise their cloud investments and minimise waste. This is especially crucial in India, where the challenge is to build scalable, efficient digital systems serving 1.4 billion people.”

“The Frugal Architect approach offers core principles for building cost-aware, sustainable, and modern architectures, turning constraints into catalysts for innovation. I am inspired by how builders and organisations in India are poised to embrace these principles, creating innovative solutions that not only address immediate challenges but also lay the foundation for sustainable, long-term growth,” said Dr Werner Vogels, Chief Technology Officer, Amazon.com.

“India’s public sector is laying the foundation to achieve the government’s vision of a Viksit Bharat 2047, by developing population-scale initiatives, building on cloud and AI technology. Transformative innovations in our government, healthcare, and education segments for example are strengthening India’s potential as a Digital Nation, and to become a technology sandbox for the world,” said Pankaj Gupta, Leader – Public Sector, AWS India Private Limited.

“At AWS, we are fortunate to co-innovate with our customers to help them achieve their missions—whether it is delivering better healthcare, improving access to quality education, enhancing financial inclusion, or improving business prospects of small businesses and startups,” said Pankaj Gupta, Leader – Public Sector, AWS India Private Limited.

AWS Investment in India’s Digital Future

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has committed to advancing India's digital infrastructure, having invested over $3.7 billion between 2016 and 2022 in cloud infrastructure to foster innovation and support local businesses and organizations. Building on this investment, AWS plans to invest an additional $12.7 billion by 2030, reinforcing its position as a key contributor to India’s technology growth. This combined investment is one of the largest in India’s tech sector and is aimed at helping the country transform into a global digital leader.

AWS Partnerships for India's Digital Transformation

AWS collaborates with various government entities and educational organizations to further drive India’s digital development. Key initiatives include - NSDC, Swachh Bharat Mission, Co-WIN and Digilocker, PhysicsWallah. These collaborations underscore AWS's role in supporting India’s digital future, driving innovation across sectors from education to public health.

