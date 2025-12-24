BD Software Distribution StormWall partnership targets DDoS risks

Indian organisations are facing a steady rise in Distributed Denial-of-Service attacks, with incidents growing larger, more complex, and harder to mitigate. Against this backdrop, the BD Software Distribution StormWallpartnership marks a move to strengthen access to specialised DDoS protection capabilities in the Indian market.

BD Software Distribution announced its association with StormWall, a Slovakia-based cybersecurity provider focused on protecting websites, networks, servers, and IT infrastructure from DDoS and hacker attacks. The collaboration is positioned to address the security needs of enterprises, SMBs, and government organisations that rely on high availability of digital services.

Addressing large-scale DDoS threats

DDoS attacks continue to pose operational and financial risks by overwhelming online services and disrupting business operations. As digital adoption deepens across sectors, the impact of downtime has become more severe, affecting customer trust and service continuity.

Through this partnership, BD Software Distribution will bring StormWall’s DDoS mitigation solutions to Indian customers. The offering is designed to help organisations maintain uninterrupted access to critical applications and online platforms, even during high-volume attack scenarios.

Expanding cybersecurity options for Indian organisations

The partnership reflects a growing demand for targeted security solutions rather than broad, general-purpose tools. StormWall’s technology is focused specifically on detecting and mitigating DDoS attacks across networks and servers, regardless of scale or complexity.

According to Rajiv Warrier, VP, Sales, BD Software Distribution, DDoS attacks remain one of the most disruptive cyber threats for organisations today. He said the association adds a specialised DDoS protection solution to the company’s portfolio and is intended to help Indian businesses maintain resilient digital operations.

Market reach and channel strategy

From StormWall’s perspective, India represents a key growth market due to its expanding digital economy. Ramil Khantimirov, CEO and Co-founder, StormWall, said the partnership with BD Software Distribution provides access to an established channel ecosystem with local market understanding.

He added that working with a distributor that has strong channel expertise will help extend StormWall’s reach and support organisations looking to strengthen their defences against evolving DDoS threats.

Strengthening the security ecosystem

The BD Software Distribution StormWall partnership underlines a broader focus on delivering advanced cybersecurity solutions supported by local enablement and technical expertise. For customers and partners, the collaboration aims to combine global DDoS mitigation capabilities with on-ground distribution and support, addressing the increasing need for reliable protection of digital infrastructure.

