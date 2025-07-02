BD Software expands channel network for major 2025 play

In a year already crowded with expansion blueprints and reshuffled strategies, BD Soft has slipped in a solid move of its own. Without much noise, the cybersecurity distributor is scripting one of the sharpest growth stories in the channel distribution space.

Over the first half of 2025, the company recorded a 37 per cent growth in its channel partner network. More strikingly, it marked a 41 per cent jump in its active client base. Not just numbers for the presentation deck—these reflect BD Soft’s widening grip across sectors, including SMBs, enterprises, and government institutions.

And now, it's preparing to dig even deeper.

By December, BD Soft plans to onboard over 1000 channel partners. That’s a steep 50 per cent rise from its current base. Simultaneously, it’s planning a workforce ramp-up—targeting a 60 per cent headcount increase—with hiring focused across Tier 1, 2 and 3 cities. The regions under the spotlight? North, Central, and South India. The aim is market depth, not just width.

In the background, alliances have been working overtime.

Last year saw the firm bolstering its stack with distribution tie-ups with Crossware, Axidian, FileCloud, GTB Technologies, and TSplus. These names add both niche credibility and sector-specific range to its existing portfolio. BD Soft’s anchor partnership with Bitdefender continues to hold as the bedrock of its cybersecurity value proposition.

A matter of trust—not tech talk

Growth for BD Soft is not being pitched as a tech-first story. It’s grounded in distribution principles—trust, reach, and localised support.

Zakir Hussain Rangwala, CEO, BD Soft, said the channel-first model continues to be their pivot. “As cybersecurity becomes a top priority for Indian enterprises, our mission is clear—to be the most trusted distribution partner across regions and sectors. This growth is a result of relentless commitment from our team and our strong partner-first philosophy,” Rangwala said.

That clarity seems to have paid off.

Over the past year, BD Soft picked up a string of recognitions from the industry. These include the Outstanding Growth Award from Foxit, the Best Cybersecurity Distributor Award, and the Innovative Product Award. Notably, the firm was named Bitdefender Champion 2025, signalling its growing strategic weight within the cybersecurity ecosystem.

Beyond metros—building deep from the middle

While many players keep their growth ambitions glued to metros, BD Soft is widening its bets. It has committed to strategic hiring not just in metros but in the hinterlands, targeting sales and technical support presence in rising towns and cities.

What this means is simple. Faster service delivery. Local support. And better alignment with evolving enterprise needs, especially in education, healthcare, manufacturing and BFSI sectors.

It’s less about a flashy revamp. More about staying relevant. And accessible.

BD Soft’s 2025 trajectory isn’t built around vanity metrics or grand announcements. It’s anchored in ground-level channel strength, trust-led partnerships, and localised execution. While much of the sector is focused on vertical expansion, BD Soft’s strategy rests on growing wide, steady, and everywhere the market needs cybersecurity most.

