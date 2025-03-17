BD Software Partners with Crossware for Email Signature Management Solutions

BD Software Distribution, an IT and cybersecurity distributor in India, has partnered with Crossware to enhance email signature management for businesses. This collaboration aims to streamline email signature management, ensuring brand consistency and compliance with regulatory requirements.

Crossware provides email signature management solutions that enable businesses to create, manage, and customize email signatures efficiently. The solution ensures uniform branding, integrates legal disclaimers, and supports targeted marketing campaigns through email. With a focus on compliance and professional communication, Crossware helps organizations maintain consistency across all outbound correspondence.

Zakir Hussain Rangwala, CEO of BD Soft said, “The partnership between BD Soft and Crossware is a strategic step toward strengthening email security, ensuring brand consistency, and streamlining corporate communication. This collaboration empowers businesses with innovative solutions, combining advanced technology and compliance-focused features to enhance professionalism and protect against evolving cybersecurity threats.”

Adding to this, Troy Adams, MD of Crossware stated, “This strategic partnership with BD Soft is a significant collaboration to empower businesses with advanced email signature management solutions. This alliance leverages Crossware's innovative technology and BD Soft's expansive market presence, enabling organizations to maintain brand consistency, ensure regulatory compliance, and enhance professional communication across all email platforms.”

Crossware launched AI solutions to help businesses optimise resources by automating key tasks. These AI-driven tools enhance the use of email signatures by enabling faster issue resolution, content generation, and improved analysis of marketing campaign data. By integrating Microsoft Co-Pilot and G2 Monty, Crossware aims to enhance operational efficiency and set new standards in email signature management. BD Software and Crossware jointly will provide innovations for businesses with streamlined processes and greater insights, improving overall productivity.

