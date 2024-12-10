BD Software Partners We360.ai to Enhance Work Productivity Solutions

BD Software Distribution, an IT and cybersecurity distributor in India, has announced a partnership with We360.ai, a cloud-based employee monitoring software. We360.ai is utilized by over 40,000 users across more than 3,000 companies worldwide, offering tools that provide HR professionals and business leaders with real-time workforce insights, optimized workflows, and improved decision-making capabilities.

Expanding Reach Across India

Through this partnership, BD Software aims to broaden the adoption of We360.ai’s solutions across India. Leveraging its network of over 2,000 system integrators, the company will focus on reaching SMBs, enterprises, and government organizations, particularly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. By collaborating with local IT resellers and strategic partners, BD Software will help businesses access We360.ai’s productivity and monitoring tools, fostering better performance and operational efficiency.

Addressing Hybrid Work Challenges

In the current hybrid work environment, effective monitoring of employee engagement is essential. We360.ai provides businesses with tools to assess performance, enhance efficiency, and implement continuous improvements. Using real-time data and actionable insights, organizations can streamline operations and maintain productivity, regardless of where employees are located.

This collaboration reflects both companies' commitment to delivering innovative workforce management solutions to meet the evolving needs of Indian businesses.

Commenting on the partnership, Zakir Hussain Rangwala, CEO of BD Soft, said, "This collaboration ensures that businesses remain agile, efficient, and able to navigate the rapidly changing work environment with confidence and success."

Adding to this, Swapnil Tripathi, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer of We360.ai, stated, "We are excited to collaborate with BD Soft, a recognized leader in IT and cybersecurity solutions. By combining our strengths, we’re helping organizations gain a deeper understanding of workforce dynamics, enabling them to drive data-informed decisions and drive growth.”

BD Software Distribution is a part of Indian IT and cybersecurity sector, representing over 15 domestic and international brands. Among its key partnerships, BD Soft serves as the exclusive distribution partner for BitDefender, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions.

The company has achieved a 40% year-on-year growth in its distribution network, further solidifying its position as a leader in the industry. BD Soft remains committed to fostering innovation and driving growth within the IT and cybersecurity space, ensuring businesses across India have access to cutting-edge solutions.

