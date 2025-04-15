Beyond Key Marks 20 Years Operations and Longstanding Microsoft Partnership

As Microsoft commemorates its 50th anniversary, global technology solutions provider Beyond Key is celebrating 20 years of delivering business solutions, including over 16 years as a Microsoft partner.

The milestone highlights the company’s long-term collaboration with Microsoft, with both organisations working together to support digital transformation initiatives across industries and geographies.

“Microsoft’s journey has inspired us since day one,” said Piyush Goel, CEO of Beyond Key. “Our long-standing collaboration has helped us grow into a global digital enabler—delivering AI, cloud, and data solutions that are smart, scalable, and future-ready.”

Beyond Key Reflects on Two Decades of Growth with the Microsoft Ecosystem

Founded in 2005, Beyond Key has harnessed the Microsoft ecosystem—from Azure and Power BI to SharePoint and Copilot—to empower organisations with secure, agile, and collaborative digital tools. With clients across the US, UK, and Australia, the company has made significant strides in key sectors.

Microsoft’s own 50-year journey—from MS-DOS and Windows to AI-powered innovations and quantum computing—has not only transformed how we live and work but also shaped the technology landscape for partners like Beyond Key.

The Beyond Key-Microsoft partnership goes beyond just technology. It’s built on mutual trust, shared values, and a common mission: to enable digital transformation that’s accessible, inclusive, and sustainable.

“Together with Microsoft, we’ve helped businesses unlock new possibilities—from remote work solutions during the pandemic to next-gen data analytics and secure cloud environments,” Goel added.

Beyond Key to Extend Microsoft Innovations to Enterprises Globally

As Microsoft advances into areas such as AI, quantum computing, and responsible technology development, Beyond Key is positioned to support the adoption of these innovations across organisations of all sizes. The company aims to integrate these technologies into practical solutions that address evolving business needs and operational goals.

“We see this milestone not as a finish line, but as a launchpad. Our journey with Microsoft is just getting started,” said Goel.

