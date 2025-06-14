Bismi Computers Opens New Outlet; Rams Retail Launches Lenovo Showroom in Thoothukudi

Tamil Nadu’s dynamic technology retail sector continues to grow, as two of the state’s leading computer and electronics retailers mark significant expansions. To mark its 25 years of presence in the business, Bismi Computers has inaugurated a brand-new outlet in Kumbakonam, further cementing its presence in the state’s digital retail market. Also, Rams Retail, based in Salem, has launched an exclusive Lenovo showroom in the coastal city of Tuticorin. This is their 16th store in Tamil Nadu.

Advertisment

These strategic expansions are expected to meet the growing demand for personal and professional computing solutions in Tier-II and Tier-III cities, where digital transformation and tech adoption are accelerating rapidly.

Bismi Computers Expands Kumbakonam Operations:

Bismi Computers, one of Tamil Nadu’s trusted names in IT product retailing, officially opened its new showroom in Kumbakonam with a well-attended inaugural ceremony on Friday. Located in the heart of the city, the new store is designed to offer a comprehensive range of computing devices, accessories, and services, including desktops, laptops, printers, and networking solutions from major global brands.

Advertisment

Speaking at the inauguration, Abdul Malik, Managing Director of Bismi Computers, expressed optimism about the store’s prospects in Kumbakonam. “This town is witnessing rapid growth in education, small-scale industry, and entrepreneurship. Our presence here will ensure that individuals and businesses have easy access to cutting-edge technology and reliable support.”

The Kumbakonam showroom follows the company’s core philosophy: a customer-first approach, with an emphasis on competitive pricing and after-sales service. Bismi Computers has grown from a modest retail outlet into a recognisable brand across Tamil Nadu, serving thousands of customers across the southern region.

The showroom also features a demo zone where customers can try out the latest products before making a purchase. The store's trained personnel provide product consultations and technical advice, targeting students, professionals, and business owners alike.

Advertisment

Rams Retail Debuts Lenovo Exclusive Store in Tuticorin

Meanwhile, in southern Tamil Nadu, Rams Retail—Salem’s well-regarded IT retailer—has announced the launch of its exclusive Lenovo showroom in Tuticorin, signalling its entry into a new regional market. The newly opened showroom is dedicated solely to Lenovo’s wide array of consumer and commercial products, including the ThinkPad, IdeaPad, Legion, and Yoga series.

Advertisment

Located at a prime commercial spot in Tuticorin, the new Lenovo Exclusive Store (LES) is designed to provide a personalised shopping experience, combining hands-on product trials with expert advice.

At the ribbon-cutting ceremony, GV Ramanan, Founder of Rams Retail, said, “Our goal is to bridge the technology gap in smaller cities. Tuticorin has always been a city of innovation and enterprise. With the new Lenovo showroom, we hope to serve the needs of students, professionals, and enterprises by bringing global-class products closer to home.”

Rams Retail has been a Lenovo partner for several years and has developed a reputation for its deep product knowledge and responsive service model. The new store aligns with Lenovo’s strategy of expanding its footprint beyond metros and offering immersive brand experiences in emerging cities.

Advertisment

The Tuticorin store also offers services such as EMI financing, product customisations, and service support, aiming to become a one-stop destination for technology seekers.

Looking Ahead

Both Bismi Computers and Rams Retail have indicated that these inaugurations are not one-off events but part of larger expansion plans. Bismi aims to open more outlets across Tamil Nadu in the coming year, particularly in education hubs and industrial zones. Rams Retail, too, plans to bring more brand-exclusive showrooms to underserved cities, driven by its success in Salem and now, Tuticorin.

Advertisment

For the citizens of Kumbakonam and Tuticorin, the arrival of these new stores promises greater accessibility to the digital world, backed by trustworthy local service. As Tamil Nadu continues to embrace technology, expansions like these signal a bright future for regional tech retail—where service, accessibility, and innovation converge.

Read More:

Advertisment

Zendesk Partner Program: A Simplified Guide for the IT Channel Ecosystem

Challenges of Indian System Integrators: Adapting to Survive and Thrive

How Vendors Empowering System Integrators for AI & Data Transformation

The Evolving Challenges for India's System Integration Ecosystem