Bounteous x Accolite Hosts Chennai Meetup on Women in Technology

Bounteous x Accolite, a digital transformation services firm, hosted the Chennai chapter meetup of Agile Network India under the theme “Breaking Barriers: Women Leading in Tech.” The event focused on the experiences of women in the technology sector, highlighting their journeys in leadership, confidence building, and career development.

Agile Network India is a practitioner-driven community that facilitates collaboration among IT professionals to share practical experiences and evolving agile methodologies.

Coveted Speakers Discussed Women's Role in Technology Innovation

Speakers from Bounteous x Accolite included Revathy Ramasamy (AM, Talent Acquisition) and Janani Lakshmanamurthy (Technical Director), who discussed the company’s return-to-work program, "Beyond Your Break." They emphasized how agile principles can support women returning to the workforce and managing work-life integration.

Guest speakers Gayathri Ganapathy (Technical Project Manager, ITI Data & EXL) and Nithya Rajasundaran (Founder Director, Rolecall Impetus LLP) shared their experiences of navigating career transitions and personal development in the tech sector.

The event also featured a ‘Lean Coffee Session,’ an open-format discussion led by industry professionals, including Charanya Murugan (Senior Technical Consultant, HCLTech), Poornima Babu (AVP, Barclays), and Sharmila Somasundaram (Scrum Master, Comcast). Topics included career shifts, inclusive leadership, and navigating societal expectations in the workplace.

The session aimed to create a space for open dialogue and peer learning while supporting the growth of a connected professional community in Chennai.

