Bourns opens new design centre in Bangalore

Bourns has announced the opening of its first design centre in India, choosing Bangalore as the location for its new 8,000 square foot facility. The centre is positioned as a hub for customer collaboration, rapid prototyping and local technical support.

The company says the new site gives customers access to tools, reference designs and guidance built around its electronic components for power, protection and sensing applications. The aim is to help teams validate designs faster while working directly with engineering, product management and marketing groups.

Focus on joint development and faster cycles

The design centre is built to support cross-functional work. Customers will be able to carry out hands-on co-design activities and receive technical education. They will also be able to track the measurable impact of their designs, which the company says will help confirm development outcomes.

The opening ceremony took place on 13 November, with business partners and customers in attendance. The location choice was based on the engineering talent available in the region, which the company highlights as a key factor.

Leadership view on the investment

Gordon Bourns, Chairman and CEO, said India’s engineering strength shaped the decision. He noted the value created by local talent and the support customers receive from distribution partners already present in Bangalore. According to him, the centre aligns with the company’s focus on high-growth segments and reflects a commitment to low carbon design practices.

Al Yost, President and COO, said the new centre adds capabilities needed to address complex design challenges. He highlighted that customers will benefit from the company’s expertise in magnetic component design, which aims to help shorten design cycles, meet next-generation IC performance requirements and add new features to end products.

Built for customers’ technical needs

With the centre now operational, Bourns positions the facility as a resource for streamlined development. The company describes the move as a step toward providing responsive support and simplifying the path from early concept to final application for its customers.

