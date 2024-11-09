BPE Expands Presence in Vietnam with Strategic Partner Meet

BPE, in partnership with distributor IDC, recently organized a strategic partner meet in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, marking a significant step in expanding its IT infrastructure influence in the region. The meeting highlighted BPE’s impact, with over 100 units of its 6kVA UPS systems deployed at the Treasury Department in Ho Chi Minh City, indicating strong acceptance and demand for BPE’s solutions across ASEAN markets.

Supporting Emerging Indian Project Experience

Building emerging projects in India, BPE aims to empower local system integration (SI) partners in Vietnam to introduce its power solutions alongside their IT products in a range of new projects.

BPE 2.0: Power Solutions for Data Center Projects

In alignment with its BPE 2.0 initiative, the company announced a strategic shift to consolidate all power solutions under one brand for data centre projects, transitioning from a product-based approach to a complete power solutions provider. BPE’s product lineup includes:

UPS Systems

Lithium Batteries

Power Distribution Units (PDUs)

DC Monitoring Solutions

These offerings are complemented by centralized monitoring, IoT capabilities, and advanced IT integration to ensure client satisfaction and deliver robust power solutions across Vietnam.

Amitanshu Satpathy, Promoter and Group MD, BPE, shared insights from this event, "We find overwhelming acceptance of BPE products and Made in India products in the Vietnam market. Every Asian country has two layers of market and product availability.

1. The top layers were Dlminant by European and USA brands, they are very expensive

2. The lower category includes products with no quality, certification, or solution approach to a project. It is a very low-priced category.

BPE products fall in between, the above two with high quality with certification, and Indian similar project credentials with a solution approach, with competitive prices much lower than the type 1 category with one plus feature. Hence we find a level playing field to address, the market.

In Govt. There is an unwritten voice to look for non-Chinese products also helps Made In India acceptability.

BPE Distributor CTO, Kenny, addressed both of our Hanoi and HCMC, meetings, to partner saying they are confident to get 2Millon USD target with BPE product baskets, and Treasury Vietnam orders, giving confidence to them, that they can win all big tenders. Also, the IDC team supplies many IT equipment DCs in Indonesia e.g. NTT and KDDI, BPE power solutions, and the approach will help them gl place all products in their DC projects."

