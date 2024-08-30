BPE Opens New Manufacturing Facility in Greater Noida

Best Power Equipments (BPE), a provider of power solutions, has opened a new 20,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Greater Noida. The facility is equipped with advanced automated systems for Lithium-ion battery production and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) manufacturing.

This new factory aligns with BPE’s strategic expansion plan aimed at increasing production capabilities. The facility will support BPE’s growing market presence in both domestic and international markets. The site features automated battery testing and sorting machines, reinforcing BPE’s focus on quality in power solutions manufacturing.

“We are excited to launch our new facility, which marks a significant milestone in our growth journey,” said Vivek Kapoor, Chief Technology Officer at BPE. “This expansion allows us to increase our production efficiency and improve our service offerings across all sectors. The investment also demonstrates our dedication to providing high-quality power solutions to our clients worldwide.”

BPE's New Factory to Enhance Market Reach

Best Power Equipments (BPE) has strategically positioned its new factory in Greater Noida, leveraging proximity to key transportation networks. This location will enable BPE to efficiently serve markets in India as well as regions including Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

The Greater Noida facility will play a crucial role in BPE's expansion efforts by enhancing logistics and distribution capabilities, and supporting its presence in both domestic and international markets.

