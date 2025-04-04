BPE Partners with TOTALPower to Expand Power Solutions in ASEAN Region

Best Power Equipments (BPE) has announced a strategic partnership with TOTALPower, a Philippines-based energy company, to strengthen power infrastructure across the Philippines and other ASEAN markets. The collaboration aims to improve energy reliability for key sectors, including datacentres, industrial facilities and commercial buildings.

As part of the agreement, executives from TOTALPower visited India to formalise the partnership at the BPE Experience Centre in Noida. The signing event also included demonstrations of BPE’s uninterruptible power supply (UPS), backup systems, and energy management technologies, which will be introduced to the Philippine market under the new partnership.

The alliance is expected to support regional energy needs with scalable and efficient infrastructure solutions, contributing to energy stability in mission-critical environments.

"Hosting TOTALPower at our Experience Centre and showcasing our cutting-edge solutions underscores BPE’s commitment to global expansion and innovation," said Amitansu Satpathy, Managing Director, BPE. "This partnership will enable us to bring world-class, reliable power solutions to ASEAN markets while furthering India’s position as a global power technology hub."

TOTALPower, a Philippines-based energy firm with expertise in independent power generation and integrated energy systems, will collaborate with BPE to develop region-specific power solutions across the ASEAN region. The partnership will combine TOTALPower’s understanding of local regulations and infrastructure needs with BPE’s technology in power backup and energy management.

The collaboration will focus on deploying high-efficiency power infrastructure aimed at improving energy reliability and sustainability. Key areas include uninterrupted power supply systems, energy-efficient backup solutions, and support for large-scale infrastructure initiatives in the Philippines and other ASEAN countries.

This partnership also expands BPE’s market presence in Southeast Asia, aligning with regional goals for energy resilience and supporting India’s "Make in India" initiative. As energy demands increase, both companies aim to address infrastructure gaps with scalable, sustainable technologies tailored for mission-critical sectors.



