Broadcom deepens VMware Cloud Foundation with NVIDIA AI integration

Broadcom has announced a new phase of collaboration with NVIDIA to expand AI capabilities within VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF), giving enterprises and cloud service providers the tools to deploy next-generation AI workloads in modern private cloud environments.

The integration adds support for NVIDIA’s latest Blackwell architecture GPUs. It includes the RTX PRO 6000 Server Edition and NVIDIA networking technologies. These options are designed to help customers scale AI applications efficiently, while continuing to rely on VCF’s enterprise-grade reliability and operational simplicity.

Expanding private AI capabilities

Generative, agentic, and physical AI applications are reshaping data centre requirements, demanding high-performance infrastructure. Through this expanded integration, customers gain access to NVIDIA accelerated computing while preserving core VCF features such as vMotion, High Availability (HA), Distributed Resource Scheduler (DRS), and Live Patching.

Paul Turner, vice president of products, VMware Cloud Foundation Division, Broadcom, said the collaboration strikes the right balance:

“Our partnership with NVIDIA enables organisations to build, deploy and scale AI workloads alongside their existing applications without compromising on performance, efficiency, or availability. It’s about blending cutting-edge AI innovation with the enterprise-grade manageability VCF is known for.”

Accelerated infrastructure for AI

Key updates include:

NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Server Edition GPUs : Designed to co-host virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) and AI workloads.

NVIDIA Blackwell B200 GPUs : Planned support in future VCF releases, enabling large-scale AI training and high-performance computing (HPC).

High-speed networking: VCF will support NVIDIA ConnectX-7 NICs and BlueField-3 400G DPUs, leveraging GPUDirect RDMA and GPUDirect Storage for multi-node model training and fast data transfer.

Justin Boitano, vice president of Enterprise AI, NVIDIA, highlighted the role of infrastructure in scaling AI adoption:

“The emergence of generative AI is driving demand for accelerated computing at a new level. With Blackwell GPUs and NVIDIA networking, enterprises can build and deploy powerful AI applications directly within their private cloud, combining NVIDIA’s platform with VMware Cloud Foundation.”

Operational continuity

Broadcom emphasised that customers will be able to integrate NVIDIA’s newest GPUs and HGX servers without altering core VCF workflows. This ensures that AI and ML workloads can run side by side with traditional enterprise applications, maintaining flexibility, manageability, and business continuity.

With this collaboration, Broadcom and NVIDIA are positioning VCF as a foundation for enterprises to embrace AI innovation while keeping the stability and trust of established private cloud operations.