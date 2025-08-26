Broadcom and Canonical join forces to advance VMware Cloud Foundation

Broadcom and Canonical have announced an extended collaboration aimed at supporting enterprises to deploy container-based and AI applications more securely and efficiently. By integrating Canonical’s open-source solutions with VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF), the two companies plan to accelerate innovation while reducing cost and risk for customers.

Paul Turner, VP, VMware Cloud Foundation Division, Broadcom, said, “Broadcom has delivered VCF as the industry’s first unified private Cloud platform for modern private Clouds. Canonical is the trusted leader in open source innovation and the publisher of Ubuntu, the number one Cloud OS. Together, our partnership will help customers who are building Kubernetes-based modern applications improve developer efficiency, manage security risks, and simplify AI workload deployment.”

Regis Paquette, SVP, global sales alliances, channels and industry verticals, Canonical, added, “Canonical is partnering with Broadcom to address a long-standing question from customers: innovate or stay secure? Now, by bringing enterprise-grade Ubuntu and chiselled Ubuntu containers to the VCF platform, organisations can both innovate at speed and get the reliable security maintenance they need to drive the next wave of enterprise and AI innovation.”

Features of the Broadcom and Canonical collaboration -

The expanded partnership brings three key enhancements for customers building Kubernetes-based applications and AI workloads on VCF:

Enterprise-grade Ubuntu Pro on VCF:

Customers gain integrated enterprise support across Ubuntu OS and Kubernetes containers within VCF. This includes security patch management with prioritisation of critical vulnerabilities, enabling faster and safer deployments.

Chiselled Ubuntu containers for efficiency and security:

By standardising lightweight chiselled containers for runtimes such as Python, .NET and Go, enterprises can reduce storage and network costs. These minimal images not only optimise performance but also reduce attack surfaces by stripping unnecessary content.

Simplified AI deployment with GPU drivers:

Ubuntu images preloaded with virtualised GPU drivers allow faster deployment of AI workloads, including in air-gapped environments. This eliminates reliance on external repositories, reduces resource consumption and improves security by removing the need for on-node driver compilation.

Driving modern Cloud adoption

With VMware Cloud Foundation offering a unified Cloud platform and Ubuntu’s proven reliability in open-source software, the partnership provides enterprises with a balanced path forward: speed, scalability and security. Customers can now accelerate the move to container-first architectures while reducing complexity in AI deployment, ultimately enabling more resilient and cost-effective Cloud strategies.

