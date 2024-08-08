Brother India Announces 17 New Printers Targeting B2B workflow

Brother has announced the launch of its new laser printer range aimed at improving productivity for small office/home office (SOHO), small and medium businesses (SMBs), and corporate segments. The range includes various printing devices designed to meet the needs of different work environments, offering features such as faster print speeds of up to 34 pages per minute, automatic two-sided printing, and a paper tray capacity of up to 250 sheets.

The new mono and color printers support wireless and USB connectivity, and are compatible with the Brother Mobile Connect App, allowing users to send documents directly from mobile devices, tablets, or desktops. These features are intended to streamline document management.

Brother's Toner Box Series has been introduced as a cost-effective solution for SMBs that require high-volume printing. It comes with a 2600-page yield in-box toner and reduces printing costs to 33 paise per page. This series includes four multifunction printers and two single-function printers.

The Mono Laser Printer Series is designed for monochrome printing, featuring high print speeds, automatic duplex printing, and a 3000-page in-box toner. This series suits SMBs, large corporations, and government use due to its high print volume capability. It includes four printers and three multifunction centers.

The Color LED Printer and Multi-function Printer Series are designed for color printing needs, delivering consistent print speeds for both mono and color documents. The series includes two single-function printers and two multifunction printers, with features such as two-sided printing and high-yield cartridges to reduce per-page costs.



“Brother International is offering cost-effective printing solutions that boost business productivity without any compromise. We are introducing a wide range of 17 printers to the Indian customer that cater to the ever-changing need of having the best printing technology at an affordable price. The Monochrome and Colour LED series also improves workflow by offering features like security functions, wireless connectivity, and mobile printing. We have ensured that customers get the optimal usage out of our printers,” says Alok Nigam, MD at Brother International India.

In an exclusive discussion with DQ Channels, Alok Nigam, MD, Brother International India shared, "What we are having in USP is essentially a value. If a customer uses individual printing right up to large printing, we have the products for every segment. Now, it can be two users, it can be 100 users. We also have USP wherein we are giving a good cost of ownership for the specifications that we provide. So when we mentioned that all our printers are more than 30 PPM, the competition is a little bit lower. So the ownership cost along with good specifications and peace of mind is going to be a USP for the customers. And of course, the channel partners will be happy to sell this kind of printer."

"We are a 100% Channel partner-driven company and we see the future even brighter with our partners, resellers, and dealers," he added.



This new range will be available through Brother India’s authorized retailers, and channel partners nationwide, and on e-commerce platforms.

