Building Delhi’s digital muscle: A dialogue between PCAIT and CM Rekha Gupta

A decisive meeting took place yesterday as a high-level delegation from the Progressive Channels Association of Information Technology (PCAIT) called upon the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Delhi, Smt Rekha Gupta, to push for inclusive ICT growth and sustainable development across the capital.

At the heart of this conversation was one key idea: Delhi’s tech potential is vast, but unlocking it requires cohesive policy thinking, better infrastructure, and more local empowerment. And that is precisely what PCAIT’s leadership team sought to address—through ideas rooted in Digital India, Make in India and a cleaner, future-ready Nehru Place.

PCAIT and the Delhi CM discussed ICT upliftment and environmental sustainability

The meeting saw an active exchange of views between the Chief Minister and the PCAIT delegation, led by its President, Alok Gupta. Accompanying him were Saket Kapur, General Secretary, along with Executive Committee Members – P.K. Sharma, Sewak Nautiyal, Mohender Gupta, Amit Mehta and Himanshu Gupta. Yogita Singh, Chairman, Central Zone (MCD) and an active community voice, was also present, backing PCAIT’s development agenda.

Two proposals defined the conversation:

Localising tech innovation and manufacturing

PCAIT proposed working with the Delhi Government to further the Digital India and Make in India goals.

The focus: empowering local ICT businesses, encouraging innovation-led entrepreneurship, and opening up opportunities for the next generation of tech creators in Delhi. Rejuvenating Nehru Place as a Zero Plastic Zone

As Asia’s largest IT hardware market, Nehru Place has long needed an upgrade.

The delegation highlighted the need for a facelift: removal of encroachments, banning single-use plastic, improving hygiene, and bringing eco-consciousness into the commercial fabric.

A formal request was made to declare the area a Zero Plastic Zone, aiming to blend economic activity with responsible urban planning.

A government open to dialogue

Responding to the proposals, the Hon’ble Chief Minister assured the delegation that the government is “keen on supporting collaborative platforms that drive innovation and inclusive growth.”

Her message was clear: Delhi’s government is not just a policymaker but also a stakeholder in the transformation of its tech backbone.

The presence of MCD’s Central Zone leadership, represented by Yogita Singh, added further weight to the discussion. With support from both administrative and civic arms, PCAIT’s roadmap received a strong initial push.

“It was a fruitful discussion that marks the beginning of a stronger foundation and constructive partnership between the Delhi Government and PCAIT,” said Alok Gupta, President, PCAIT. “We believe this collaboration can significantly uplift the ICT business environment in Delhi while upgrading the sustainable urban development.”

A step toward smarter governance

The significance of this meeting lies not just in what was discussed but in how it was approached. Unlike abstract policy summits or distant bureaucratic announcements, this was a boots-on-the-ground dialogue between the industry and the state.

And it didn’t rely on promises alone.

Specific proposals. Local manufacturing support and waste management initiatives were clearly outlined.

Tangible goals. Transforming Nehru Place into a model IT marketplace was not treated as a symbolic idea but as an executable civic improvement task.

Shared accountability. The presence of civic leaders pointed to multi-tiered governance participation, a must for long-term change.

Why it matters

For professionals working in the ICT space in Delhi, this development holds real promise. Over the past decade, stakeholders have often raised concerns about the lack of clear support for small ICT businesses in the capital. Fragmented regulations, lack of market-friendly policies and poor infrastructure in hubs like Nehru Place have discouraged many.

PCAIT’s initiative, if followed, could be a model for other cities. A digitally competent, eco-conscious and locally empowered Delhi isn’t just good optics. It’s good economics.

The road ahead

The onus now shifts to execution. PCAIT has opened the door. The government has shown readiness to listen. But for any real progress, consistent follow-ups, on-ground pilots and collaborative implementation will be necessary.

For now, though, this meeting marks an important milestone. It’s a signal that Delhi is ready to think differently, and that the people who run its tech.

