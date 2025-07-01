Navigating Cloud Cost, Compliance, and AI: Guiding Indian SMBs & Enterprises

As India’s digital economy expands, cloud adoption is becoming central to both large enterprises and fast-growing small and medium businesses (SMBs). The benefits of scalability, flexibility, and reduced IT overhead are clear, but with growing cloud usage comes increased complexity, cost concerns, and compliance risks.

Advertisment

In this context, SoftwareOne, a global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, is positioning itself as a strategic advisor rather than just a software reseller. In a candid conversation, Munish Gupta, Managing Director, SoftwareOne India, discussed how the company is helping Indian organisations, especially SMBs, make smarter decisions across the software lifecycle while embracing technologies like AI and cloud-native development.

Optimising SaaS Portfolios with Visibility and Value

SoftwareOne’s roots are in Software Asset Management (SAM), but its evolution has been strategic and timely. Munish Gupta recalled,

Advertisment

“We started as a reseller, but our first service to the market was SAM or IT Portfolio Management (ITPM), helping customers not just get good deals but also optimise before buying and ensuring the software is deployed and adopted.”

The company’s FinOps-driven approach today goes beyond cost-saving; it enables CIOs and IT leaders to identify waste, plan for optimisation, and maintain compliance across SaaS and multi-cloud environments.

“In the on-prem days, unused software became shelfware. Today, in the cloud era, it’s about preventing unnecessary consumption. Our consultants work with enterprises to identify areas of wastage before they commit to buying more technology,” Gupta emphasised.

Advertisment

FinOps: Beyond Spend Analysis to Application Modernisation

A key component of SoftwareOne’s value proposition lies in demystifying cloud spend and solving for long-term efficiency.

“The first challenge is visibility. Most CIOs lack a clear view of where their cloud spend is going compute, storage, and networking. Our job is to provide that single-pane-of-glass view. Without that, it’s like receiving a telecom bill in the 90s and wondering how it got so high,” Gupta explained.

Advertisment

But SoftwareOne doesn’t stop at analytics. The second half of FinOps is about action, especially helping enterprises re-architect or refactor applications that were never designed for cloud environments.

“Most legacy apps are lifted and shifted to the cloud. We step in with app modernisation practices, rebuilding or refactoring them so they are suited for cloud-native environments. That’s where we play a deep role, going beyond commercials into actual tech transformation,” he said.

Trusted Advisor for Azure Migrations and Beyond

Advertisment

As a Microsoft partner, SoftwareOne has built a comprehensive approach to Azure migration, especially for SMBs and mid-market firms. Gupta noted:

“We are not just app developers or procurement consultants. We cover the whole software lifecycle from deal structuring to optimisation to long-term support. That makes us trusted advisors.”

While large system integrators often exit after implementation, SoftwareOne maintains a long-term engagement with clients over 3- or 5-year periods, ensuring continuous value delivery.

Advertisment

“We work with you throughout the deal cycle, not just for the migration but for post-migration optimisation, renewal planning, and cost governance. This makes us different from traditional SIs,” Gupta asserted.

Cloud-Native Readiness: Are Indian Enterprises Prepared?

On the evolving cloud-native landscape in India, containers, serverless, and microservices, Gupta shared a nuanced view.

Advertisment

“Yes, enterprises are ready. But they are cautious. Digital natives, e-commerce, and gaming have adopted cloud-native by design. But for legacy-heavy sectors like banking or manufacturing, there’s more at stake. You can’t just sunset an app that runs your production line.”

He stressed that this is where capable partners make a difference.

“It’s not just about tech readiness. It’s about simplifying the journey, articulating the value, and working closely with customers to de-risk modernisation. That’s where we come in,” he said.

SMBs: Fast Adopters, Not Laggards

Contrary to popular belief, Gupta believes that mid-market and SMB customers are more agile in cloud adoption compared to their enterprise peers.

“I disagree with the notion that SMBs are slow. They’re the challengers. They’re building new workloads from scratch, and they’re going cloud-first. It’s the large enterprises that have legacy baggage to undo,” he argued.

However, Gupta admitted that SMBs still need help in two critical areas: deciding where to invest and building internal business cases.

“For SMBs, it's not about tech readiness; it’s about investment justification. They want to know: Is this the best use of my money? That’s why we co-work with them on discovery workshops, PoCs, and board-level presentations. We help them see the value before the investment is made,” he explained.

Managing Cost in a Value-Conscious Market

India’s cost-sensitive nature influences every major tech decision. When asked how SoftwareOne helps clients rationalise cloud and AI costs, Gupta pointed to their comprehensive lifecycle model.

“We don’t just optimise licensing. We also handle governance, especially for large, fragmented organisations. Many departments work in silos. We provide a unified view so leadership can take informed decisions,” he said.

He further elaborated:

“Different customers use us differently; some only need point-in-time intervention, others completely outsource cost management to us. For SMBs, we often become the central advisory function.”

Preparing for AI Adoption Without Complexity

AI is becoming central to enterprise transformation, but implementation can be daunting. Gupta was candid:

“AI is a relatively new practice for us. But to integrate it well, you need three things to come together: business consulting, technology consulting, and optimisation (ITPM). We bring all three.”

He added that SoftwareOne’s strength lies in helping SMBs explore AI possibilities without overcomplicating operations.

“We don’t push AI for the sake of it. We assess where it makes sense, build proof-of-concepts, and align it with broader digital strategy. Especially in the mid-market, our integrated approach adds real value.”

Conclusion: Lifecycle Thinking Is the Future of Cloud Partnerships

From app modernisation and cost visibility to AI and Azure migrations, SoftwareOne is carving a space as a strategic co-pilot for Indian organisations navigating the cloud era.

The conversation with Munish Gupta underscores three key takeaways:

Lifecycle focus over transactional consulting – SoftwareOne helps at every stage of cloud and software maturity, not just during purchase or implementation. FinOps and SAM as transformation enablers – Visibility into cloud spend is just the beginning; optimisation and modernisation follow. SMBs as innovation accelerators – With the right guidance, SMBs can—and are—adopting cutting-edge technologies faster than enterprises.

“Whether it’s cloud, AI, or governance, we don’t walk in with a sales pitch, we come in as co-workers, thinking through what’s best for the customer,” Gupta concluded.

In a market that’s increasingly cost-aware, tech-hungry, and complexity-laden, partners like SoftwareOne are not just service providers; they’re strategic navigators for India’s digital transformation journey.

Read More:

India’s first Quantum Valley set to rise in Amaravati by 2026

Zoho partner program: SaaS growth for Indian IT channel partners

Empowering MSMEs: Digital transformation driving India's economic growth

Redefining Managed Services with AI, Localisation, and Innovation

The Future of Indian Tech Startups: Predictions Shaped by 2025’s Emerging Trends