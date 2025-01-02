ByteDance Plans $7 Billion Acquisition of NVIDIA AI Chips in 2025

ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, is set to purchase NVIDIA chips worth $7 billion in 2025, reportedly becoming one of the global owners of these advanced AI chips. The acquisition aligns with ByteDance's focus on advancing its capabilities in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.

Navigating Export Restrictions

This move comes amid ongoing U.S. export controls restricting Chinese companies from acquiring American-made AI chips, including those produced by NVIDIA. Introduced in 2022, these measures aim to protect U.S. technological leadership.

To address these restrictions, ByteDance plans to store the chips in data centres outside China, such as in Southeast Asia. This approach allows the company to comply with U.S. regulations while continuing its AI initiatives.

AI Developments and Applications



ByteDance has already made notable advancements in AI, including the Doubao AI chatbot, which has over 51 million active users in China. While the specific use cases for the newly acquired chips have not been disclosed, they are expected to support ByteDance’s ongoing AI projects and innovation efforts.

Strategic Implications

ByteDance's investment in AI chips and its approach to navigating regulatory challenges highlight its commitment to maintaining competitiveness in the global technology landscape. The company’s efforts underline its determination to expand its AI capabilities and influence despite geopolitical constraints.

