Canon imageFORCE 8100 series targets production print

Canon imageFORCE 8100 series monochrome printers mark the company’s latest expansion in the light production printing segment, addressing the evolving requirements of jobbers, copy shops, and book publishers. The new lineup includes the imageFORCE 8105, 8195, and 8186 models, designed to support growing demand across commercial printing, publishing, and packaging-related applications.

The launch introduces a new monochrome production line within Canon’s broader production portfolio, bridging the gap between office printers and high-volume production engines. The series is positioned to serve a market driven by increased print volumes and the need for consistent, professional-grade output.

Designed for modern production environments.

The Canon imageFORCE 8100 series monochrome printers are engineered to deliver sharper output and improved imaging accuracy for real-world production needs. With print resolution reaching up to 2,400 × 2,400 dpi, the platform enhances text clarity, line precision, and halftone quality, supporting demanding commercial and publishing workflows.

Improved laser imaging accuracy enables cleaner reproduction of fine details and complex graphics, making the devices suitable for high-value applications where consistency and readability are critical.

Expanded media handling capabilities

Media versatility is a central focus of the new series. The platform supports a wider range of substrates, including lightweight duplex stocks, heavier coated papers, embossed media, films, and pre-printed materials. Media weights ranging from 52 to 300 gsm allow users to handle both standard and premium print jobs on a single device.

This flexibility enables print providers to expand service offerings, take on more varied applications, and produce higher-value output without adding multiple systems to their production environment.

Productivity and feeder enhancements

To support high-demand print environments, the Canon imageFORCE 8100 series monochrome printers feature increased feeder capacity designed for sustained operation. The enhanced input capacity reduces the need for frequent intervention, supports longer print runs, and improves throughput in busy production settings.

These capabilities are intended to help jobbers, copy shops, and publishers manage peak workloads while maintaining consistent output quality.

Support for banner and long-format printing

The series also extends size flexibility, supporting media widths up to 13 × 19 inches and lengths up to 1,300 mm. This enables banner printing and long-format applications, allowing print providers to diversify output formats and address a broader range of customer requirements.

Long-format support adds new revenue opportunities without compromising operational efficiency or print accuracy.

Focus on reliability and maintenance

The platform incorporates AI-assisted smart maintenance features that monitor component health and predict part lifespans. This approach supports proactive servicing and helps minimise unplanned downtime, which is critical in continuous production environments.

By reducing disruptions and improving service predictability, the series supports stable operations and long-term productivity.

Executive perspective

Toshiaki Nomura, President & CEO, Canon India, said the launch reflects the company’s focus on strengthening India’s production print ecosystem as businesses seek greater efficiency, scalability, and automation in print operations.

Puneet Datta, Senior Director, Commercial & Industrial Printing, Canon India, highlighted the role of smart maintenance, media versatility, and consistent print quality in enabling print providers to manage demanding workloads and expand into higher-value applications.

Positioning within the production print market

By combining higher resolution output, expanded media handling, long-format support, and scalable productivity, the Canon imageFORCE 8100 series monochrome printers are positioned to help print providers upgrade capabilities and adapt to changing market requirements.

The launch underscores Canon India’s emphasis on continuous innovation and customer-centric design, supporting print businesses as they work to improve efficiency, expand services, and build sustainable operations in a competitive production print landscape.