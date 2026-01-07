Canon India adds Tungsten TotalAgility to automation portfolio

Canon India has expanded its enterprise solutions portfolio with the addition of Tungsten TotalAgility, an intelligent automation platform designed to streamline complex, document-intensive workflows and support digital transformation initiatives.

The inclusion reflects a growing focus on software-led workflow optimisation as Indian enterprises shift towards digital-first operating models. The platform is positioned to help organisations improve efficiency, accuracy, and visibility across business processes that rely heavily on documents and unstructured data.

Addressing document-intensive enterprise workflows

Tungsten TotalAgility is designed to automate end-to-end workflows by combining intelligent document processing, knowledge discovery, and process orchestration. Using artificial intelligence and machine learning, the platform captures information from unstructured documents and converts it into structured data that can be used for analysis and decision-making.

This capability is intended to reduce manual intervention, shorten processing times, and improve consistency across operations where documents play a central role.

Use cases across key industries

The platform is positioned for adoption across multiple sectors, including BFSI. In banking and financial services, Tungsten TotalAgility can automate processes such as loan origination by extracting data from KYC and income documents, validating compliance requirements, and routing applications for approval. This approach is aimed at reducing turnaround time, improving risk assessment, and delivering measurable operational gains.

Beyond BFSI, the platform can be applied to functions such as claims processing and employee onboarding, where large volumes of documents create administrative complexity.

Low-code deployment and system integration

A key element of the platform is its low-code development environment. The drag-and-drop interface is designed to allow faster deployment of automation workflows while reducing dependence on extensive IT resources. This approach enables business users and developers to configure processes with minimal coding effort.

Tungsten TotalAgility also offers out-of-the-box connectors that support integration with existing enterprise resource planning systems, allowing organisations to embed automation within their current infrastructure rather than replacing it.

Strategic focus on intelligent automation

According to C Sukumaran, Senior Director, Products and Communication, Canon India, the adoption of Tungsten TotalAgility aligns with the company’s focus on delivering end-to-end workflow solutions rather than standalone devices. He said the platform is intended to help customers improve accuracy, scalability, and operational efficiency as they advance their automation strategies.

Availability and partner-led deployment

Tungsten TotalAgility will be available through Canon India and its authorised partners. Customers are expected to receive implementation and support services as part of their automation initiatives, enabling integration with existing systems and ongoing optimisation of workflows.

With this addition, Canon India strengthens its position in the intelligent automation space, addressing the increasing demand among enterprises for solutions that can manage document complexity while supporting long-term digital transformation goals.