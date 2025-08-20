Optoma introduces ‘Made in India’ AI-powered interactive display

Optoma has unveiled its first Made in India Creative Touch 33-series Interactive Flat Panel Display (IFPD), a major step in the company’s India strategy. Manufactured in Gujarat, the new AI-powered displays are designed to transform connected classrooms by making teaching more interactive, creative, and efficient.
The company sees this launch as part of the broader Make in India initiative, recognising India as a rising hub for advanced manufacturing and innovation. With this move, Optoma aims to expand its footprint in the education sector, an area where it has been witnessing strong growth.
Made in India interactive display features
The new Creative Touch 33-series comes with Google EDLA certification, allowing teachers to access Google’s familiar suite of tools directly on the device. Educators can also download a wide range of apps from the Google Play Store, making the panels adaptable to various teaching needs.
Built with advanced AI features, the panels offer handwriting recognition, shape correction, and even the ability to solve simple formulas. For collaborative sessions, students and teachers can use AI-generated sticky notes during brainstorming, quizzes, or team exercises.
Optoma has also introduced the Optoma Solution Suite (OSS) InfoBoard, a digital bulletin board that can share updates, reminders, and assignments without paper. Multiple teachers can post content and even conduct quick polls or quizzes, boosting classroom engagement.
Smart management with OMS Cloud
The new panels come integrated with Optoma Management Cloud (OMS), enabling IT administrators to manage devices remotely. OMS supports real-time monitoring, scheduling, and content distribution across connected displays. This ensures smoother operations and less downtime in classrooms.
Technical specifications
Available sizes: 65”, 75” and 86”
Processing: Advanced 8-core processors
Operating system: Android 14
Display: 4K UHD with wide viewing angles
Writing: Natural pen-to-paper feel
Audio: 40W stereo speakers
Connectivity: Multiple front, rear, and side I/O ports
Eye-care: Low blue light filter and flicker-free technology
These features are aimed at reducing eye strain, ensuring clear sound, and providing an intuitive touch experience for both teachers and students.
Leadership speaks
Vijay Sharma, MD, Optoma Technology India, said, “Aligning our strategy with the Government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, we came up with our first ‘Made-in-India’ IFPD series. This newly launched Optoma Creative Touch 33-series offers the latest AI-based features to maximise the teaching and learning experience. Offering a significant value to our customers, I look forward to bringing more futuristic products in the India market going forward.”
Read More:
ASUS expands PC accessories line-up to build a connected ecosystem in India
Canon India's Print Strategy: AI, Sustainability & Partner Growth with C Sukumaran
US tariffs, digital tax and the shifting ground: What channel partners need to know
Backup as a Service in India rises as DPDPA reshapes data protection