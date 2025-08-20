Optoma introduces ‘Made in India’ AI-powered interactive display

Optoma has unveiled its first Made in India Creative Touch 33-series Interactive Flat Panel Display (IFPD), a major step in the company’s India strategy. Manufactured in Gujarat, the new AI-powered displays are designed to transform connected classrooms by making teaching more interactive, creative, and efficient.

Advertisment

The company sees this launch as part of the broader Make in India initiative, recognising India as a rising hub for advanced manufacturing and innovation. With this move, Optoma aims to expand its footprint in the education sector, an area where it has been witnessing strong growth.

Made in India interactive display features

The new Creative Touch 33-series comes with Google EDLA certification, allowing teachers to access Google’s familiar suite of tools directly on the device. Educators can also download a wide range of apps from the Google Play Store, making the panels adaptable to various teaching needs.

Built with advanced AI features, the panels offer handwriting recognition, shape correction, and even the ability to solve simple formulas. For collaborative sessions, students and teachers can use AI-generated sticky notes during brainstorming, quizzes, or team exercises.

Advertisment

Optoma has also introduced the Optoma Solution Suite (OSS) InfoBoard, a digital bulletin board that can share updates, reminders, and assignments without paper. Multiple teachers can post content and even conduct quick polls or quizzes, boosting classroom engagement.

Smart management with OMS Cloud

The new panels come integrated with Optoma Management Cloud (OMS), enabling IT administrators to manage devices remotely. OMS supports real-time monitoring, scheduling, and content distribution across connected displays. This ensures smoother operations and less downtime in classrooms.

Technical specifications

Available sizes: 65”, 75” and 86”

Processing: Advanced 8-core processors

Operating system: Android 14

Display: 4K UHD with wide viewing angles

Writing: Natural pen-to-paper feel

Audio: 40W stereo speakers

Connectivity: Multiple front, rear, and side I/O ports

Eye-care: Low blue light filter and flicker-free technology

Advertisment

These features are aimed at reducing eye strain, ensuring clear sound, and providing an intuitive touch experience for both teachers and students.

Leadership speaks

Vijay Sharma, MD, Optoma Technology India, said, “Aligning our strategy with the Government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, we came up with our first ‘Made-in-India’ IFPD series. This newly launched Optoma Creative Touch 33-series offers the latest AI-based features to maximise the teaching and learning experience. Offering a significant value to our customers, I look forward to bringing more futuristic products in the India market going forward.”

Read More:

ASUS expands PC accessories line-up to build a connected ecosystem in India

Advertisment

Canon India's Print Strategy: AI, Sustainability & Partner Growth with C Sukumaran

US tariffs, digital tax and the shifting ground: What channel partners need to know

Backup as a Service in India rises as DPDPA reshapes data protection