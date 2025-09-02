Capillary Technologies expands reach with AWS Marketplace availability

Capillary Technologies has announced that its customer loyalty and engagement platform is now available on AWS Marketplace. The move opens access to enterprise clients across industries, offering them streamlined procurement and rapid deployment of AI-driven loyalty solutions.
With the listing, enterprises can leverage their pre-committed AWS spend to adopt Capillary’s loyalty platform, reducing complexity in procurement and speeding up implementation.
Siddhant Jain, Chief Customer Officer, Capillary Technologies, said, “We’re excited to bring Capillary’s enterprise-grade loyalty solutions to AWS Marketplace.”
Capillary’s technology is already being used by more than 400 brands across 30 countries. The solutions focus on building customer retention and emotional loyalty, going beyond traditional points and promotion systems. Industries from retail and quick service restaurants to travel and consumer packaged goods are among its adopters.
Key benefits of the AWS Marketplace availability include:
Procurement through AWS billing and terms
Quick deployment within AWS-native environments
Support for AWS Marketplace Private Offers and CPPO
Compliance, scalability and security powered by AWS infrastructure
This development builds on Capillary’s recent global expansion and acquisitions. Its acquisition of Kognitiv, for example, has strengthened its presence in North America, the Middle East and Australia-New Zealand.
