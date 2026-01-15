Celonis process intelligence platform drives enterprise AI gains

The Celonis Process Intelligence Platform is being used to support enterprise AI-led transformation by connecting systems, teams, and workflows across complex supply chain operations. The deployment focuses on improving visibility, decision-making, and inventory discipline through data-driven insights.

Within FSAS Technologies, a subsidiary operation, the platform connects supply chain processes end to end. It provides real-time transparency into inventory levels and delivers AI-supported recommendations on when to purchase materials, reallocate stock, or delay buying decisions.

Inventory optimisation through process intelligence

The use of the Celonis Process Intelligence Platform has led to measurable operational outcomes within the first six months of implementation. These include a 20 percent reduction in excess inventory and a 50 percent reduction in inventory orders.

The optimisation has resulted in multi-million-dollar savings, demonstrating how process intelligence can convert operational data into actionable decisions. Rather than relying on isolated systems, the platform creates a shared process view across functions.

Grounding enterprise AI in process data

A central challenge in enterprise AI adoption is the lack of operational context. Process intelligence addresses this gap by showing where AI should be applied, supplying the context AI models require, and ensuring alignment with existing business workflows.

By grounding AI in process data, actions can be triggered automatically to improve performance across operations. This approach supports continuous improvement rather than isolated automation initiatives.

Expanding process intelligence across operations

The collaboration extends beyond inventory optimisation. There are plans to scale the use of process intelligence across additional business processes, supporting broader enterprise transformation efforts.

Alongside internal use, the platform is also being positioned as part of service-led transformation initiatives. By combining process intelligence with digital transformation capabilities, tailored solutions can be delivered to optimise customer operations and generate operational value.

Executive perspective on process-led AI

Kazushi Koga, Corporate Executive Officer, SEVP, Head of Platform at Fujitsu, said the platform has helped reduce costs by enabling teams to make faster and better-informed decisions using shared data and operational context. He added that the approach supports scaling AI across the enterprise while improving support for customer efficiency goals.

Bastian Nominacher, co-CEO and co-founder of Celonis, said enterprises often struggle with AI because models alone lack visibility into how businesses actually run. He noted that grounding AI in process intelligence enables organisations to trigger the right actions and improve reliability, speed, and trust across complex global operations.

Process intelligence as an enterprise foundation

The deployment highlights how the Celonis Process Intelligence Platform can serve as a foundation layer for enterprise AI. By connecting processes, aligning decisions, and embedding context into automation, organisations can move from experimentation to measurable outcomes at scale.