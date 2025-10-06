Fujitsu expands partnership with NVIDIA to build full-stack AI infrastructure

Fujitsu has announced an expanded strategic collaboration with NVIDIA to co-develop a full-stack AI infrastructure that integrates AI agents across key industries. The move is designed to help enterprises enhance competitiveness while retaining full autonomy in how they utilise AI.

The partnership will focus on developing an AI agent platform tailored for industry-specific applications in healthcare, manufacturing, and robotics. It will also deliver an AI computing infrastructure that combines the FUJITSU-MONAKA CPU series with NVIDIA GPUs, utilising NVLink Fusion.

Together, the two companies aim to accelerate what they call the “AI industrial revolution” — a phase where AI agents continuously learn, evolve, and optimise themselves, enabling seamless automation across industries.

Transforming industries through AI co-creation

Fujitsu plans to launch this initiative in Japan and gradually expand it globally. The vision is to drive large-scale AI adoption that supports sustainable growth across sectors while promoting human-AI collaboration.

Takahito Tokita, Representative Director and CEO, Fujitsu, said,

“Fujitsu’s strategic collaboration with NVIDIA will accelerate AI-driven business transformation in the enterprise and government sectors. By combining the cutting-edge technologies of both companies, we will develop and provide full-stack AI infrastructure, starting with sectors such as manufacturing, where Japan is a global leader.”

He added that the partnership will expand into high-performance computing (HPC) and quantum research, supporting the increasing demands of AI infrastructure worldwide.

Jensen Huang, founder and CEO, NVIDIA, commented,

“The AI industrial revolution has begun, and we must build the infrastructure to power it in Japan and across the globe. Fujitsu is a true pioneer in computing and Japan’s trusted leader in supercomputing, quantum research, and enterprise systems. Together, NVIDIA and Fujitsu are connecting and extending our ecosystems to forge a powerful partnership for the era of AI.”

Full-stack AI infrastructure vision

Generative AI has already transformed communication and creativity. However, high costs and technical barriers often limit its accessibility to large enterprises. Fujitsu and NVIDIA aim to change that by building an ecosystem that lowers entry barriers while preserving enterprise control over AI data and operations.

Their collaboration is based on three key pillars:

1. Co-development of a self-evolving AI agent platform

Creation of a multi-tenant AI agent platform integrating Fujitsu Kozuchi and NVIDIA Dynamo, ensuring both speed and strong security.

Use of NVIDIA NeMo to develop AI agents capable of autonomously evolving and adapting to industry-specific needs.

Delivery of AI agents as NVIDIA NIM microservices, simplifying deployment and scalability for enterprises.

2. Building next-generation AI computing infrastructure

Integration of FUJITSU-MONAKA CPUs with NVIDIA GPUs via NVLink Fusion for high-speed data transfer.

Development of zetascale-level AI computing platforms, designed for massive scalability.

A unified HPC-AI software ecosystem combining Fujitsu’s ARM technology and NVIDIA CUDA, offering enterprises a one-stop AI solution.

3. Driving ecosystem growth and customer engagement

Establishment of a partner ecosystem to expand AI agent usage and support co-innovation.

Development of use cases across various sectors, including manufacturing and healthcare.

Promotion of physical AI applications — such as robotics — to address labour shortages and enhance operational efficiency.

Towards an AI-powered sustainable future

The expanded Fujitsu-NVIDIA partnership goes beyond just performance gains. It represents a strategic move towards human-AI co-creation, where technology amplifies human judgment, creativity, and productivity.

By embedding intelligence directly into infrastructure, Fujitsu aims to redefine industrial automation, enabling systems that continuously learn and evolve without external intervention.

The collaboration’s long-term vision is to catalyse sustainable growth, ensuring that AI adoption benefits not only enterprises but society at large.

