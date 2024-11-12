CERT-In Partners Fortinet to Enhance Cybersecurity Skills in Academia

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has partnered with Fortinet, a leader in cybersecurity solutions, to launch initiatives aimed at enhancing cybersecurity awareness and skills in academia. As part of National Cyber Security Awareness Month, this collaboration seeks to equip students, educators, and professionals with essential skills to defend against evolving cyber threats.

MoU to Strengthen Cybersecurity Education

The initiatives are being conducted under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between CERT-In and Fortinet. The programs aim to increase cyber awareness and provide practical training in cybersecurity for educational institutions across India. Through these efforts, the partnership supports building a skilled workforce capable of addressing the growing challenges in cybersecurity.

Dr. Sanjay Bahl, Director General, CERT-In said, “Cultivating a highly skilled cybersecurity workforce for the future is essential for achieving a resilient cyber landscape. This Public-Private partnership venture with Fortinet aims to empower academic institutions by equipping them with industry-standard cybersecurity expertise. The curriculum is thoughtfully designed by teachers to cater to students at various levels, offering a progressive learning pathway that enhances their cybersecurity proficiency and prepares them for the challenges ahead.”

Vivek Srivastava, Country Manager, India & SAARC, Fortinet “Cybersecurity is not just a technical skill—it’s a life skill that everyone needs to understand in today’s digital world. Our collaboration with CERT-In is aimed at ensuring that students, educators, and professionals are equipped with the knowledge to navigate the digital landscape safely and confidently. Through the Fortinet Academic Partner Program, we are providing advanced training and certifications that empower individuals across all levels to protect themselves and their communities and businesses against evolving cyber threats. By fostering a culture of cybersecurity awareness, we are building a foundation for a safer digital future."

Highlights of the CERT-In and Fortinet Cybersecurity Education Partnership

1. Advanced Training Programs

The Fortinet Academic Partner Program provides cybersecurity training and certifications aligned with industry standards. These programs offer practical skills, from foundational cybersecurity principles to advanced threat detection and incident response, equipping participants with the knowledge needed to address today’s cyber challenges.

2. K-12 Cybersecurity Education and Awareness Program

Fortinet’s Security Awareness and Training Service for Education focuses on equipping teachers with cybersecurity knowledge, enabling them to teach essential online safety and digital literacy skills. Recognizing the central role of educators, this program offers comprehensive training to empower teachers to effectively raise cybersecurity awareness among students. This approach aims to foster responsible digital practices from an early age.

Designed for primary and secondary schools, this initiative offers free security awareness and training to create a secure digital learning environment. With a curriculum developed by educators, the program provides young learners with foundational cybersecurity knowledge to help them navigate online spaces safely.

3. Access to Fortinet’s Global Cybersecurity Expertise

Participants will benefit from Fortinet’s global experience in cybersecurity, gaining insights into the latest technologies and strategies. The partnership also offers joint certificates from CERT-In and Fortinet, adding value to participants' career prospects by validating their cybersecurity skills.

This partnership aims to strengthen India’s cybersecurity education framework, equipping future generations with the skills to navigate and secure the digital world.

