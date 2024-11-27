Channelplay Partners HMD Global for In-Store Brand Visibility

Channelplay has been entrusted by HMD Global to strengthen the brand’s in-store presence across India. This initiative involves the installation of lit hanging flanges in 6,000 multi-brand outlets (MBOs), providing a scalable and long-term branding solution for HMD Global.

Advertisment

Key Highlights of the Initiative

1. Nationwide Implementation



The project will roll out across 6,000 stores, ensuring HMD Global establishes a prominent and consistent in-store presence within the competitive MBO landscape.

2. Pilot Phase

Advertisment

An initial pilot phase will cover 500 stores, during which Channelplay will manufacture and install premium, illuminated hanging flanges.

The pilot evaluates and optimises the deployment strategy, ensuring maximum impact.

3. Timely Execution

Advertisment

The pilot phase will be completed within a targeted 45-day timeline, emphasizing efficient execution and rapid scalability for full deployment.

4. Innovative Branding Approach



By leveraging semi-permanent branding solutions, the initiative is designed to maintain relevance and durability, ensuring sustained brand visibility over an extended period.

Advertisment

"We are partnering with HMD Global on this impactful initiative. The deployment of lit hanging flanges serves as a semi-permanent in-store branding tool, providing lasting visibility and brand presence for HMD in stores across India," said Yasir Hussain, Vice President of Visual Merchandising Business at Channelplay Limited. "Flanges are increasingly becoming a preferred choice for brands, particularly in MBO channels, as they offer an effective, long-term visibility solution that integrates seamlessly with the retail environment. HMD’s decision to adopt this approach highlights their agility and commitment to staying ahead of industry trends by investing in innovative in-store branding strategies that engage customers and enhance brand recall."

This pilot project lays the foundation for a larger rollout to the remaining 5,500 stores, showcasing the potential of lit hanging flanges as a durable and impactful branding solution. By adopting this innovative approach, HMD Global demonstrates its agility and commitment to adapting to industry trends. This initiative reinforces the brand's focus on creating a strong and lasting impression on customers in the competitive retail landscape.

Advertisment

Read More:

eScan Partners with TD SYNNEX to Expand Cybersecurity Solutions in USA