Check Point has announced support for Check Point Google Cloud Network Security Integration, a move designed to simplify how organisations deploy and manage network security in cloud and hybrid environments. The integration focuses on reducing disruption while maintaining performance during firewall and gateway implementation.

Advertisment

The initiative addresses common challenges faced by enterprises as cloud networks grow in scale and complexity, particularly in regulated sectors where uptime and security consistency are critical.

Addressing hybrid cloud complexity

Organisations operating hybrid and multi-cloud environments often struggle with maintaining consistent security policies, managing expanding network interconnects and routing traffic through security appliances without introducing errors or delays.

These challenges are amplified in industries such as financial services, healthcare and government, where mission-critical applications require careful handling and security changes are implemented cautiously.

Advertisment

Integrated approach to cloud network security

The Google Cloud Network Security Integration enables third-party solutions such as Check Point CloudGuard Network Security to operate seamlessly within Google Cloud environments. The integration supports unified policy enforcement across data centres, hybrid and multi-cloud networks without requiring changes to existing routing policies or network architectures.

Traffic is securely delivered to in-band inspection gateways and firewalls using Generic Network Virtualization Encapsulation tunnelling, preserving packet integrity while enabling deep packet inspection.

Comprehensive traffic inspection

With the integration in place, network traffic flows including ingress, egress, north-south and east-west traffic are inspected by Check Point CloudGuard Network Security. This allows organisations to apply consistent security controls while maintaining visibility and performance across Google Cloud assets and connected environments.

Advertisment

Optimised use of security resources

The integration uses granular traffic matching through firewall rules to ensure that only relevant traffic is sent for inspection. This approach is intended to improve operational efficiency, reduce unnecessary resource consumption and lower overall security management costs.

By relying on native Google Cloud objects and tags, security policies can be applied consistently across interconnected networks.

Scalable policy management

Check Point leverages contextual cloud information such as asset tags, object names and security groups to automatically adjust security policies when network changes occur. This reduces the need for manual updates or policy pushes, supporting scalable security operations across geographically distributed environments.

Advertisment

Supporting faster application deployment

The integration enables security capabilities to be consumed as a service by infrastructure and application teams. CloudGuard Network Security can be deployed dynamically and integrates with configuration management tools including Terraform and Ansible, supporting infrastructure-as-code practices and CI/CD workflows.

Simplifying compliance and visibility

CloudGuard Network Security supports granular network security policies that can be defined globally and applied across Google Cloud virtual private clouds, regions and zones. Security policies and logs are accessible through a single management console, providing unified visibility across public and private cloud deployments.

Focus on cloud security innovation

According to Paul Barbosa, VP Cloud Security, Check Point Software, the integration is aimed at helping organisations extend advanced security between enterprise networks and Google Cloud while unifying network security management under a single console.

Advertisment

The support for Google Cloud Network Security Integration reflects Check Point’s broader focus on addressing the operational and security challenges associated with modern cloud adoption.