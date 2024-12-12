Check Point Infinity XDR/XPR Announced 2024 MITRE ATT&CK; Evaluations

Check Point Software Technologies, a cybersecurity solutions provider, has announced that its Infinity XDR/XPR platform achieved a 100% detection rate in the 2024 MITRE ATT&CK Evaluations. The platform successfully detected all 57 applicable attack steps, including 56 detections at the technique level.

This performance highlights the advanced capabilities of Infinity XDR/XPR in detecting and preventing cyber threats while equipping security teams with detailed, actionable insights. These insights enable organizations to understand threats comprehensively and respond effectively, enhancing their overall cybersecurity posture.

The MITRE ATT&CK Evaluations are renowned for their rigour in testing the effectiveness of cybersecurity solutions against complex attack scenarios, making this achievement a testament to Check Point’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge security solutions.

"In an era where cyber attacks are becoming increasingly sophisticated and frequent, the recent MITRE evaluation results underscore Check Point's position as a leading innovator in threat detection and prevention," said Ofir Israel, Vice President of Threat Prevention at Check Point Software Technologies. "Check Point Infinity XDR/XPR detects and blocks sophisticated, multi-stage cyber-attacks that combine clever data theft, sneaky evasion techniques, and devastating ransomware across the entire enterprise environment.”

Insights from the 2024 MITRE ATT&CK Evaluations

The MITRE ATT&CK Evaluations offer organizations objective insights into the detection capabilities of security solutions. This independent testing program assesses how effectively security products detect sophisticated attack behaviours by emulating real-world threat scenarios and techniques.

For the 2024 evaluation, MITRE replicated the tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) employed by two notorious ransomware groups: CL0P and Lockbit. The evaluation included 59 distinct sub-steps across various stages of attack, providing a detailed assessment of detection capabilities against complex ransomware sequences.

Key Highlights from the Evaluation:

98% of detections occurred at the technique level, the highest standard of accuracy. This reflects the solution's ability to deliver actionable and detailed intelligence against advanced threats.

Detected all 57 applicable sub-steps, showcasing comprehensive threat detection to safeguard against sophisticated cyberattacks.

High precision in technique-level detections equips users with actionable insights, enabling quick and confident responses to advanced threats.

Delivered perfect performance across all testable attack scenarios, ensuring robust protection against ransomware, data breaches, and endpoint threats.

The results underline the critical role of precise and reliable detection capabilities in addressing today’s evolving threat landscape. Solutions that achieve such performance levels offer organizations unparalleled protection against complex cyber threats.

