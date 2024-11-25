Check Point Introduces Quantum Firewall R82 to Infinity Platform

Check Point Software Technologies has announced the release of its latest Quantum Firewall Software R82 (R82) alongside new updates to its Infinity Platform. These advancements aim to address the global rise in cyberattacks, which have increased by 75%.

Advertisment

Key Features of Quantum Firewall R82

The R82 release introduces AI-powered engines designed to protect organizations from zero-day threats, including:

- Phishing Attacks

- Malware Infiltration

- DNS Exploits

Advertisment

The solution incorporates architectural changes to improve operational efficiency and adaptability, specifically targeting:

- DevOps Agility: Streamlining processes for data centre operations.

- Simplicity and Scalability: Enabling organizations to scale security measures with ease.

Enhancements to the Infinity Platform

Advertisment

The Infinity Platform integrates the new features of R82 to provide unified cybersecurity solutions. These updates align with Check Point's commitment to offering robust protection against evolving cyber threats while enhancing operational efficiency for enterprises.

By leveraging these innovations, organizations can address the increasing sophistication of cyberattacks and ensure resilient security frameworks.

“Threats are continuing to multiply exponentially, and organizations need intelligent solutions that can keep them a step ahead,” said Nataly Kremer, Chief Product Officer at Check Point Software Technologies. “Network security is increasingly strategic. Our suite of AI-powered threat prevention tools – from Check Point Quantum Firewall Software R82 to GenAI Protect and more – are not only bringing world-class innovations but also relentlessly focused on making it operationally simple and resilient.”

Advertisment

Check Point Quantum Firewall R82 Introduces Over 50 New Features for Enhanced Enterprise Security

Check Point Software Technologies has released Quantum Firewall R82, offering over 50 new capabilities designed to enhance cybersecurity and streamline operations for enterprise customers. Key features include:

AI-Powered Threat Prevention

Advertisment

R82 delivers advanced protection by blocking 99.8% of zero-day threats. With the introduction of four new AI-powered engines, it identifies hidden patterns and relationships, blocking an additional 500,000 attacks per month. This upgrade is designed to protect against complex zero-day phishing and malware campaigns.

Enhanced Data Center Operations

R82 accelerates application development with automated integration of security policies, simplifying firewall virtualization. Enterprises can now provision virtual systems for multi-tenancy and agile application development three times faster, offering significant benefits for DevOps teams.

Advertisment

Operational Simplicity

The new software supports seamless scalability for networks of all sizes. It automatically adapts to traffic spikes and business growth, offering resilience with built-in load-sharing and clustering technology (ElasticXL). Firewall provisioning and management operations are now three times faster.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC)

Advertisment

R82 includes the latest National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)-approved cryptography, Kyber (ML-KEM), for quantum-safe encryption. This ensures that encrypted data today remains secure against future threats posed by quantum computing.

The new capabilities in R82 are designed to help enterprises stay ahead of evolving cyber threats while improving efficiency and scalability.

“Maintaining effective network security requires AI, automation, and the ability to adapt quickly to the latest threats,” said Frank Dickson, IDC Group Vice President of Security and Trust. “Security needs to be strong, but it also needs to enable business innovation at the speed of DevOps. With Check Point’s new collaborative AI-powered solutions and Quantum Firewall Software, Check Point looks to deliver high-performance AI threat prevention while enabling organizations to innovate quickly.”

Check Point Expands AI-Driven Security Portfolio with New Capabilities

Check Point Software Technologies has introduced advanced capabilities that enhance its AI-powered threat prevention solutions. These build upon the company's existing suite of innovations aimed at streamlining security management and protecting against emerging cyber threats.

Key Features of Check Point’s AI-Driven Solutions

Infinity AI Copilot: An AI-powered assistant designed to automate and accelerate security management processes. The tool simplifies threat resolution, reducing response times for security teams.

GenAI Protect: A solution tailored for enterprises adopting generative AI technologies. It ensures the secure integration and usage of generative AI tools within business environments.

Infinity External Risk Management (ERM): Offers continuous monitoring and real-time threat prevention for external risks. With integrated managed services, it protects organizations from threats such as credential exploitation, phishing, vulnerabilities, and fraud.

These enhancements aim to provide enterprises with proactive tools to safeguard against an evolving threat landscape while ensuring efficient security management.

Read More:

Check Point Software Acquires Cyberint Technologies

Launched New Generation Partner Program - Manish Alshi, Check Point