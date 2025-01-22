Check Point Software Expands Operations with New Office in Mumbai

Check Point Software Technologies, a provider of AI-powered, cloud-delivered cybersecurity solutions, has opened its third office in India. Following the launch of its second-largest global office in Bengaluru last year, the new facility in Mumbai underscores the company’s commitment to addressing the increasing demand for prevention-first security solutions in the country.



The new office is located in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), a key financial district housing numerous Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) organizations. Designed to support Check Point’s regional growth, the facility includes over 50 workstations, multiple meeting rooms, and dedicated training spaces for customer and partner sessions, as well as regional events. The upgraded infrastructure strengthens the company’s channel ecosystem and operational scalability.

Advertisment

Addressing Critical Cybersecurity Needs in BFSI

The BFSI sector in India faces significant cybersecurity challenges. According to the Reserve Bank of India’s Financial Stability Report, the sector has endured over 20,000 cyberattacks over the past two decades, leading to losses of $20 billion. Check Point’s Threat Intelligence Report further reveals that Indian BFSI organizations faced an average of 3,284 attacks per week over the past six months, nearly double the global average of 1,843 attacks.

With its expanded presence in Mumbai, Check Point aims to deliver advanced cybersecurity solutions tailored to the unique needs of Indian organizations, particularly within the BFSI sector. This initiative reinforces the company’s focus on prevention-first strategies to combat evolving cyber threats.

Advertisment

Ruma Balasubramanian, President of the Asia Pacific & Japan region at Check Point Software Technologies, emphasized the importance of the new office, stating, "India is a key market for us, both in terms of talent and market potential. Given the rapid pace of digitalization and the constantly evolving cyber threat landscape in India, the region presents immense business growth opportunities. This office enables us to strengthen our presence, cultivate cyber security talent, and provide improved services to tackle the ever-changing threat landscape. By scaling our operations, we are committed to delivering exceptional value to our customers and partners.”

She added "This expansion reflects our dedication to addressing India’s growing cyber security needs amid the rapid pace of digital transformation. Beyond delivering cutting-edge solutions, we aim to bridge the cyber security skills gap by empowering local talent through comprehensive training programs, solidifying Check Point’s role as an enabler of digital innovation.”

Sundar Balasubramanian, MD for India and South Asia at Check Point Software Technologies, said "India is a vital market for us, and the opening of our Mumbai office underscores our commitment to accelerating and securing BFSI sector growth. With Mumbai at the heart of India’s financial industry, we are ideally positioned to deliver world-class security solutions and foster innovation in collaboration with our partners."

Advertisment

Read More:

o9 Solutions Expands Operations with New Hyderabad Office