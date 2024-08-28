Check Point Software to Acquire Cyberint Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Cyberint Technologies, a provider of External Risk Management solutions. This acquisition is set to strengthen Check Point's Security Operations Center (SOC) capabilities and enhance its managed threat intelligence services. Cyberint's advanced features will be integrated into the Check Point Infinity Platform, offering collaborative threat prevention. These services will also be available as a managed service through the Check Point Infinity Platform Services.

Cyberint's Background and Expertise

Founded in 2010, Cyberint has over 170 employees globally and is recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in External Risk Management. The company was named "Company of the Year" in 2023 by Frost & Sullivan in the External Risk Mitigation & Management category. Cyberint specializes in threat intelligence, digital risk protection, and attack surface management, providing services to a wide range of clients, including Fortune 500 companies. Its expertise addresses critical security challenges such as stolen employee credentials, fake websites, and social media impersonation.

This acquisition aligns with Check Point's strategy to expand its cybersecurity offerings and better protect organizations from emerging cyber threats.



“Leaked credentials and fake websites designed for malicious purposes are staggeringly prevalent today, with over 90% of organizations facing these threats. This highlights the urgent need for real-time intelligence and proactive defence strategies, which our technology can mitigate in an effective way,” said Yochai Corem, CEO at Cyberint. “We are thrilled to join the Check Point team. Integrating our solutions into the Infinity Platform will enhance our ability to protect organizations. Together, we will offer a more comprehensive security SOC offering that covers both internal and external threats.”



“We are excited to welcome Cyberint to the Check Point organization. Their solution aligns perfectly with our vision of collaborative threat prevention and enhances our SOC capabilities,” stated Sharon Schusheim, Chief Services Officer at Check Point Software Technologies. “We will be able to turn identified risks into autonomous preventative actions and work collaboratively across Check Point and third-party security products to contain compromised assets and mitigate external exposures.”

Cyberint Enhances External Risk Management with Key Capabilities

Cyberint Technologies, a provider of External Risk Management solutions, delivers key capabilities that enhance the security operations of organizations. These capabilities will be integrated into the Check Point Infinity Platform following the acquisition by Check Point Software Technologies.

Comprehensive External Risk Management Solution

Cyberint's External Risk Management solution is designed for security operations teams, offering features such as the detection and takedown of impersonating websites and social media accounts, along with stolen credentials and leaked data. The solution also helps organizations detect vulnerabilities in internet-facing websites and applications, enabling teams to prioritize and mitigate these risks effectively.

Actionable Intelligence

Cyberint delivers actionable intelligence within 20 minutes of setup. This ensures that security teams can respond promptly to emerging threats, minimizing potential risks to organizations.

AI-Driven Risk Detection and Managed Services

Cyberint's solution leverages artificial intelligence (AI) for risk detection, mitigation, and the delivery of contextualized alerts with minimal false positives. In addition to AI capabilities, Cyberint provides managed services that offer expert guidance and comprehensive management to ensure effective risk mitigation.

These key capabilities highlight Cyberint's role in enhancing security operations and addressing the growing challenges of external risks faced by organizations worldwide.

