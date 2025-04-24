Ciklum Expands Operations in India to Support Global Growth

Ciklum has announced a strategic expansion of its operations in India as part of its global development plan. The company will double its engineering workforce in the country and increase its operational footprint with two new facilities: a 15,000 sq. ft office in Chennai and a 25,000 sq. ft. centre in Pune.

The expansion is designed to enhance Ciklum’s capacity in AI-enabled product engineering. These new centres will support the delivery of advanced digital solutions across core sectors, including banking and financial services, retail and consumer goods, high technology, and healthcare.

“India stands at the forefront of the AI revolution, and we’re all in,” said Raj Radhakrishnan, CEO of Ciklum. “As we scale globally, we’re making a significant investment in India—doubling our engineering talent and expanding across Chennai, Pune, and other tech hubs. This region offers extraordinary depth in digital talent, and we’re excited to harness it as a key driver in our AI strategy.

At Ciklum, AI isn’t just a capability—it’s at the heart of how we engineer the future. From intelligent automation to advanced analytics and generative AI solutions, we’re helping global enterprises unlock new levels of business value for our customers. By deepening our presence in India, we’re accelerating our ability to deliver cutting-edge, AI-powered experiences that transform industries and redefine what’s possible.”

Ciklum Reports Global Workforce and Revenue Figures

Ciklum employs more than 4,000 professionals worldwide and reports annual revenue exceeding USD 225 million. The EMEA region currently accounts for 80% of the company’s revenue, while the US contributes 20%. The company anticipates increased growth in the US market, which is identified as a strategic focus area. Ciklum’s partnerships with technology providers such as Microsoft, Nvidia, and AWS support its delivery of scalable digital solutions.

AI Integration Across the Product Engineering Lifecycle

Ciklum integrates artificial intelligence into multiple stages of the product engineering process. This includes AI-enabled ideation, development, and operational optimisation. The company applies AI-native platforms and develops solutions using an AI-first approach, focusing on data-driven decision-making, product customisation, and operational efficiency.

Ciklum has partnered with SRM Easwari Engineering College to establish Lumina: A Ciklum Innovation Lab. This initiative is focused on collaborative research in artificial intelligence and edge computing. The lab is intended to support the development of AI solutions and talent readiness. The company plans to extend similar academic partnerships across India as part of its broader innovation strategy.

