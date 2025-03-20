AI, Security, and Quantum Computing Beholds the Future

How has your journey been so far? When did you enter the cloud solutions arena?

I’m a college dropout, I never went to college. I started this company in 1999, but I’ve been in the IT field since 1991. That’s how our journey began. In 1996, when the internet emerged, we started providing internet connectivity and consulting services. By 1999, I had hired my first employee.

Today, we have been in business for 25 years, serving 10,000 SMB customers across 50+ countries. We offer a full suite of cloud and security services. Our approach is not product-centric; instead, we focus on solutions. We identify customers' pain points and recommend the right service or solution rather than simply selling technology.

Currently, we have a team of 150 people based in Mumbai and Bangalore, and we are expanding globally.

How has ExcellHost performed over the last few years?

During and after COVID-19, our business nearly doubled as organizations rapidly moved to the cloud. It was a boom period for us. We worked 18-hour days, as companies were adopting cloud desktops, file-sharing solutions, and AI-driven services.

Now, with the rise of AI, we are focusing on GPU servers, which are essential for AI applications. Security is another rapidly growing sector due to increasing ransomware attacks and hacking attempts. While cloud adoption was the key trend in 2019, today, AI and security are the main drivers of growth.

Which business verticals are you focusing on?

We serve around 10,000 SMB customers and 1,000 enterprise clients. For us, business verticals do not matter much because cloud and security services are essential for all industries—whether it's a one-person proprietorship or a large enterprise.

However, a significant portion of our business comes from manufacturing, SMBs, and logistics companies. We also serve software development firms that build applications and require hosting solutions for their clients.

What challenges are you facing, and what strategies have you implemented to overcome them?

The technology sector is evolving at a rapid pace, especially with AI accelerating this transformation. Our biggest challenge is finding skilled talent, as our product lines are highly technical and diverse. Additionally, educating customers about our portfolio and its benefits requires significant effort.

Scaling the business also presents challenges. While demand for cloud and security services is high, managing and expanding our customer and partner base requires strategic planning. To address this, we have appointed channel partners in over 50 countries, offering them a 20% recurring margin. This model allows us to scale without needing in-house sales teams in every location.

Our channel partners benefit from our extensive service portfolio, as traditional hardware and software sales now yield slim margins. In contrast, cloud and security services provide double-digit margins, making them an attractive business opportunity. Our primary international markets include Africa (Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Ghana, and Nigeria), and we are now expanding into Australia, the US, the UK, and Europe.

Do you have training and development programs for your partners?

Yes, we have continuous training programs for both our employees and partners. Technology is evolving at a rapid pace, so we must constantly educate and create awareness among our stakeholders.

We conduct webinars and one-on-one cloud workshops for our channel partners, helping them understand our portfolio. Our focus is not just on technical details but also on how they can grow their business by upselling and cross-selling services.

Since many traditional channel partners come from hardware and software sales, they need guidance in transitioning to cloud solutions. To support them, we provide pre-sales assistance, marketing content, and explainer videos on YouTube. These AI-generated videos simplify complex technical topics into two-minute explanations in layman’s terms.

Additionally, we invest in AI tools to enhance our training and content creation processes. We also publish blogs and use case studies to educate customers on how to implement our solutions effectively.

What are the emerging technologies, and how do you see the future?

The next five years will be dominated by AI, security, and quantum computing. The industry is evolving rapidly, and companies that fail to adapt will become obsolete.

At our company, we have been preparing for this transformation. Over the past year, we have invested in AI tools and trained our employees to integrate AI into various functions.

AI has significantly improved our efficiency. We have automated content creation, eliminating the need to hire additional content writers. AI-powered chatbots handle customer support, and AI-driven tools enable us to generate up to five thought leadership articles daily.

AI has completely transformed our organization, but it requires commitment in terms of both investment and time. Businesses need to understand, deploy, and educate their employees and customers about AI-driven solutions. That is the biggest challenge ahead.

