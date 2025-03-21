Clavrit Introduces Motolens AI at Convergence India 2025

Clavrit, an IT services company specializing in AI and enterprise software solutions, is participating in Convergence India 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, Delhi, from March 19-21, 2025. The company introduced MotoLens, an AI-driven vehicle offense detection system, along with its latest Generative AI solutions, reinforcing its focus on next-generation technology.

MotoLens AI is an advanced traffic violation detection system leveraging AI and cloud computing. Unlike traditional CCTV-based systems, which are costly and have limited coverage, or manual app-based solutions requiring police involvement, MotoLens AI:

Automates traffic enforcement for improved compliance.

Expands monitoring capabilities beyond fixed camera installations.

Enhances road safety by fostering disciplined driving behavior.

During the event, Amarjeet Dangi, Founder & CEO, and Abhash Srivastava, Product Development Head, engaged with industry leaders, investors, and visitors to discuss AI-driven digital transformation, collaborations, and partnerships.

Clavrit’s participation highlights its role in AI, ML, and cloud-based solutions, equipping businesses with tools to navigate an evolving digital landscape. As part of its growth strategy, the company aims to expand its market presence and increase revenue by 2026, aligning with its commitment to technological innovation and societal impact.

Speaking about the event, Amarjeet Dangi, said, “The response we are receiving at Convergence India 2025 has been phenomenal. Industry leaders and professionals increasingly recognise the power of AI-driven solutions like MotoLens AI and our Generative AI offerings. This event has provided us the perfect platform to showcase our innovations and highlight how technology can drive efficiency, compliance, and smarter decision-making across industries.”

Clavrit’s participation in Convergence India 2025 is facilitating discussions with industry stakeholders, exploring business opportunities, and strengthening partnerships. Enterprises seeking to enhance operational efficiency, security, and compliance through AI-driven solutions have shown strong interest in Clavrit’s innovations.

The response from visitors and partners reinforces Clavrit’s vision of AI and cloud-based transformation, highlighting the growing demand for technology-driven efficiency and automation across industries.

