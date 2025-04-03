CleverTap Introduces RCS Messaging Partnering with Infobip

CleverTap has expanded its customer engagement capabilities by integrating Rich Communication Services (RCS) messaging through a partnership with Infobip, a cloud communications provider. This integration enables businesses to deliver visually enhanced messages with images, videos, carousels, and suggested actions while also facilitating real-time, two-way customer interactions.

RCS is gaining adoption, with 1.2 billion monthly active users across over 60 countries. Apple's planned support for RCS in iOS 18 is expected to increase its reach, enabling seamless messaging between iPhone and Android users, potentially expanding the user base to over 2 billion by late 2025.

CleverTap RCS Messaging Business Features:

Enhanced Customer Interaction: It supports rich media content and interactive messaging for improved engagement.

Verified brand identities: It enables businesses to communicate through trusted, authenticated channels.

Analytics and Performance Tracking: Provides detailed insights, such as read receipts and real-time feedback, helping brands optimise engagement strategies.

By integrating RCS messaging, CleverTap aims to support businesses in delivering interactive, secure, and data-driven customer engagement strategies.

Anand Jain, Co-Founder and CPO at CleverTap, said, “RCS represents the future of brand-customer interactions—dynamic, interactive, and personalized experiences that continuously evolve with consumer expectations. By integrating RCS into our omnichannel platform, we’re empowering businesses to elevate their customer interactions to the next level. Our partnership with Infobip helps us realize this vision and ensures that businesses can continuously meet and exceed customer needs.”

Enhancing RCS Messaging with CleverTap

CleverTap enables businesses to maximize the impact of RCS messaging through advanced data-driven strategies and seamless integration with customer engagement channels.

Key Capabilities

Customer Data & Analytics: Utilise real-time, historical, and predictive data to segment users, analyse behaviour through cohorts, funnels, and pivots, and measure campaign performance.

Experimentation & Optimisation: Improve engagement outcomes with AI-driven insights, A/B testing, and multivariate testing for continuous optimization.

Omnichannel Integration: Incorporate RCS messaging into a broader engagement strategy, aligning with email, push notifications, SMS, and WhatsApp for a unified customer experience.

Personalisation: Deliver context-aware messaging in real time, using customer behaviour insights to offer tailored recommendations based on past interactions and transactions.

By leveraging these capabilities, brands can enhance customer interactions, drive engagement, and optimize marketing performance across multiple touchpoints.

Veselin Vuković, Chief Alliances Officer, Infobip, said, “Our partnership with CleverTap unlocks new opportunities for businesses to fully integrate RCS alongside other channels into their omnichannel offerings. By combining our robust channel capabilities with CleverTap’s advanced orchestration and personalization engine, we are empowering businesses to enhance their conversational marketing experiences, drive real-time engagement through AI-powered automation, and deliver highly personalized interactions that strengthen customer relationships and support long-term growth.

