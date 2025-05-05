Cloudflare Fuels AI Agent Integration for Anthropic Claude

Cloudflare has announced a major leap forward in AI infrastructure by helping Anthropic’s AI assistant, Claude, securely integrate with top-tier SaaS platforms like Stripe, PayPal, Asana, Atlassian, Sentry, and more. Through Cloudflare’s MCP (Managed Connection Protocol) toolkit and global infrastructure, these companies are enabling agentic AI—where AI assistants can act on behalf of users by securely interfacing with business software.

Until now, most AI tools offered limited assistance, often requiring users to jump between apps. With Cloudflare Workers powering secure connections to Claude, users can now execute real-world tasks—from sending emails and generating invoices to managing inventory—entirely via natural language.

“Cloudflare is powering how AI connects to the world,” said Matthew Prince, CEO of Cloudflare. “As agentic AI becomes the next interface, Cloudflare’s infrastructure is what developers will depend on to build and scale these experiences.”

The key to this transformation is Cloudflare’s MCP toolkit, which simplifies the deployment of secure remote servers by handling authentication, permission control, and access transparency. Developers can now build reliable Claude integrations in days instead of weeks.

Leading companies shared early results:

Asana uses Claude to convert natural language into project tasks.

Stripe enables developers to monetize their MCPs with just a few lines of code.

PayPal allows agents to autonomously execute commerce workflows like managing refunds or tracking shipments.

Intercom, Linear, Atlassian, and Sentry are leveraging Cloudflare to reduce technical barriers and bring real-time AI capabilities to their ecosystems.

In parallel, Cloudflare launched its own MCP servers, enabling users to interact with its core tools via Claude. Developers can now debug logs, monitor systems, or deploy faster websites—just by chatting with Claude.

The shift toward real AI agent experiences is gaining momentum, and Cloudflare is emerging as the connective tissue that powers it all.

