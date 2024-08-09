CloudKeeper Acquires WiseOps to Strengthen Cloud Cost Optimization

CloudKeeper has announced the integration of WiseOps, a platform specializing in AWS cost and usage optimization, into its operations. This move aims to strengthen CloudKeeper's cloud optimization services.

CloudKeeper provides cloud cost optimization services, including guaranteed cost savings, expert consulting, and an analytics platform. The company has helped over 350 businesses worldwide reduce their cloud expenses by an average of 20% across AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud.

WiseOps focuses on AWS cost optimization through an engineering-centric approach. It offers tools that integrate into workflows, providing actionable, one-click implementations for cost-saving measures across AWS services. The platform's AI-driven recommendations and automated optimizations help teams reduce cloud spending while maintaining performance and workflow efficiency.

"WiseOps was the missing piece of the puzzle," said Deepak Mittal, Founder and CEO of CloudKeeper. "By joining forces with them, CloudKeeper has become a truly comprehensive cloud cost optimization solution. It will enable us to cater to a broader range of clients, address more complex use cases, and help businesses optimize and engineer their cloud environments more effectively.”

Praneet Chandra, CEO & Co-founder of WiseOps, commented “Our commitment to using cloud cost optimization as a pathway to sustainable cloud usage aligns perfectly with CloudKeeper's vision. We are thrilled to collaborate with a leader in the field to advance our shared goals and deliver impactful results for our clients.” Ronak Goyal, CTO and Co-founder of WiseOps, also shared his excitement: “This represents a significant opportunity for both WiseOps and CloudKeeper to drive innovation and deliver exceptional value. We look forward to integrating our technologies and expertise to offer even more powerful solutions for cloud cost optimization.”

WiseOps' solutions will be integrated into CloudKeeper's range of services, expanding CloudKeeper’s portfolio. This integration is intended to impact the cloud cost optimization sector, helping businesses optimize their cloud operations.

