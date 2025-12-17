CloudKeeper appoints Gaurav Barman CRO

CloudKeeper has announced that it appoints Gaurav Barman CRO, naming him Chief Revenue Officer for India as the company strengthens its leadership team to support expansion in cloud cost optimisation and FinOps services.

The appointment comes as CloudKeeper looks to scale its presence in India amid growing enterprise focus on managing cloud spend and improving financial governance across cloud environments.

Leadership addition to support growth plans

In his new role, Gaurav Barman will be responsible for revenue strategy, enterprise expansion and strategic partnerships in India. The company said the appointment is aligned with its plans to deepen customer engagement and reinforce its position in the FinOps ecosystem.

Barman brings more than 21 years of experience across cloud, SaaS and data platforms. His background includes senior roles at AWS and Cloudera, where he led go-to-market initiatives, built alliances and worked with startups, digital-native firms and large enterprises.

Experience across cloud and enterprise ecosystems

Beyond his corporate roles, Barman has also founded a technology venture, giving him exposure to the operational and strategic challenges involved in building and scaling businesses. His experience spans cloud infrastructure, data analytics, application modernisation and enterprise software.

An IIT-IIM alumnus, Barman has worked with organisations across sectors including BFSI, healthcare, retail, CPG and manufacturing. He has been involved in developing new markets and executing channel-led sales programmes across diverse customer segments.

Company perspective on the appointment

Commenting on the leadership move, Deepak Mittal, CEO of CloudKeeper, said identifying the right leader for the CRO role required deep understanding of the cloud industry and experience operating at scale.

Mittal noted that Barman’s experience across large cloud environments, combined with customer insight and an ability to scale sustainably, made him a strong fit for the role as CloudKeeper continues its growth journey.

Focus on revenue and partnerships in India

Sharing his views on joining CloudKeeper, Gaurav Barman said the company is at a pivotal stage of growth. He highlighted early interactions with customers, partners and internal teams as a positive indicator of the opportunity ahead.

As CloudKeeper appoints Gaurav Barman CRO, the company expects the role to play a central part in shaping its next phase of growth in India, with a focus on strengthening enterprise relationships and expanding its footprint as a cloud cost optimisation and FinOps partner.