Cloudera unifies data access with new AI-driven update

Cloudera has introduced a platform update designed to bring unified data access, control, and governance across distributed enterprise environments. The release combines Trino, the Shared Data Experience (SDX), and Octopai Data Lineage, creating a single framework for enterprises working to modernise their AI and data operations.
The company positioned the update as a response to one of the biggest hurdles facing AI initiatives: fragmented data. A recent survey cited in the announcement shows that only 9% of IT leaders say all their organisational data is accessible, while just 38% believe most of their data is usable for AI. In many cases, the problem is scattered systems and inconsistent governance policies.
Addressing data silos and access gaps
The update aims to help organisations work with all their data without relocating it. Trino’s federation capabilities allow users to query information stored across multiple systems, using the processing engines closest to the data. Natural language interfaces support both technical and non-technical teams, making data access more intuitive.
At the same time, SDX centralises governance, aligning metadata and access controls across environments. This is intended to give enterprises a single, secure endpoint for interacting with data, regardless of whether it sits on-premises or across public clouds.
Automation and governance enhancements
Cloudera’s platform now embeds AI-driven automation into core data fabric operations. The update automates quality checks, classification, and profiling, reducing manual workloads and improving the reliability of enterprise data.
The addition of Octopai Data Lineage expands visibility into how data moves and transforms across systems. This includes support for data originating outside the Cloudera ecosystem, providing end-to-end traceability.
According to the announcement, enterprises can expect three primary benefits:
Gains in efficiency through automated cleansing and classification
Wider access to information via natural language interactions
Higher levels of trust through intelligent metadata and full data lineage
Statement from Cloudera
“Our mission at Cloudera has always been to empower enterprises to make trusted data available for every AI initiative,” said Leo Brunnick, Chief Product Officer, Cloudera. “With this release, we’re taking a major step forward, bringing AI-powered automation, governance, and access together under one platform. Enterprises can now securely harness all their data anywhere to accelerate innovation and drive better business outcomes.”
Announced at EVOLVE25
The company unveiled the update at its EVOLVE25 event in Dubai, positioning the release as part of its broader AI and data platform strategy.
