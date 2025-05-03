Commvault, a provider of cyber resilience and data protection solutions for hybrid cloud environments, has announced new capabilities within its Cleanroom Recovery offering. The enhancements aim to streamline end-to-end recovery processes following cyberattacks, focusing on both infrastructure and data restoration.

Industry studies indicate that enterprises require an average of 24 days to recover from a cyber incident. This duration often includes the time needed to rebuild compromised infrastructure components such as databases, applications, and operating systems. Commvault addresses this challenge by introducing Factory Reset, a new feature now generally available as part of Cleanroom Recovery.

Key Features of Factory Reset

Factory Reset enables organisations to restore their infrastructure within an isolated cleanroom using a pre-defined, validated system image. Unlike traditional reset processes, it offers a customisable recovery point, supporting flexible and secure restoration.

The feature supports recovery in three critical ways:

Verified Clean Images : Infrastructure is restored using pre-approved, hardened system images, reducing the risk of reinfection from ransomware.

Rapid Rehydration : Once infrastructure is restored, systems can be rehydrated with clean data, accelerating the overall recovery timeline.

Streamlined Validation: IT teams can prioritise data validation efforts within the cleanroom environment, rather than managing infrastructure concerns during recovery.





“Commvault Cleanroom Recovery isn't just about having an isolated environment; it delivers tangible results that impact the business. Previously, recovery could take more than seven hours, causing significant disruption. Today, our cleanroom environment ensures zero wait time for most applications—services are ready instantly,” said Nate Hauenstein, IT Global Infrastructure & Operations Director, Chart Industries, Inc. “Reducing that downtime so dramatically is critical – it minimises disruption, protects revenue, and proves the value of investing in advanced, validated recovery solutions like Commvault.”

Commvault Adds Threat Scanning Capabilities to Cleanroom Recovery

Commvault has expanded its focus from infrastructure recovery to ensuring data integrity following cyber incidents. The company has integrated its Cloud Threat Scan with Cleanroom Recovery, allowing organisations to verify the integrity of recovered data in isolated environments. This additional step helps IT and security teams validate that data is free from threats before reintegration, supporting business continuity after cyberattacks.

Cleanroom Recovery Extended to Managed Service Providers

Commvault is also extending Cleanroom Recovery capabilities to Managed Service Providers (MSPs). As organisations define the essential components for operational continuity post-incident, MSPs are positioned to support resilience efforts. With this update, MSPs can offer Commvault’s cleanroom-based recovery services to their clients, enabling them to deliver validated data recovery as part of their security offerings.

“One of the key benefits of Cleanroom Recovery is the peace of mind it provides. Our clients know that their data is being handled with the utmost care and precision,” said James Watts, MD, Databarracks. “With these new capabilities, Commvault is delivering a controlled environment with increased accessibility and choice, real-time threat detection that helps minimise the risk of reinfection and a recovery process that’s as efficient and reliable as possible.”

“We’re thrilled about the new enhancements to Cleanroom Recovery. The integration with Commvault Cloud Threat Scan is a differentiator in the market, offering real-time threat detection and response. Plus, the automated recovery of file shares and the factory reset with paving/repave capabilities significantly reduce downtime and help ensure that our clients' systems are restored to a pristine state,” said Greg Jehs, VP of Managed Services, Meridian IT. "Simply put, the continuous innovation and growth around Cleanroom Recovery enables us to provide our clients with the best service possible.”

“The integration of Factory Reset and Threat Scan into Cleanroom Recovery is a testament to the evolving nature of cyber threats and the need for resilience that spans infrastructure and data,” said Matt Bynum, Senior VP of Managed Services, Verinext. “These features will enable us to provide a more robust and comprehensive service, helping us ensure that our clients' infrastructures are not only restored but also free from any malicious elements.”

These advancements with Cleanroom Recovery build on previously announced capabilities that empower enterprises to advance resilience. For example, with Cleanroom Recovery, organisations can rapidly and regularly test and, if necessary, retest their cyber recovery plans with ease across their IT infrastructure. Additionally, AI-enabled Cleanpoint Validation automatically empowers customers to rapidly identify the last clean recovery point. And, with Cleanroom Recovery, users can customise recovery sequences so data is recovered in a logical order.

“When we built Cleanroom Recovery, we intentionally architected it as a cloud-native solution to fundamentally change how organisations approach recovery — not just after an incident, but proactively through automated, high-frequency testing,” said Pranay Ahlawat, Chief Technology and AI Officer at Commvault. “Unlike traditional approaches, cloud-based cleanrooms enable customers to spin up multiple isolated recovery environments in parallel, without concerns around compromised firmware or underlying hardware. And we’re not stopping at data recovery — we’re doubling down on infrastructure recovery, automation, and orchestration. As threat actors become more sophisticated, we’re helping our customers stay ahead with aggressive innovation and operational resilience at scale.”

