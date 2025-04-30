Commvault Collaborates with CrowdStrike to Strengthen Cyber Recovery

Commvault, a provider of cyber resilience and data protection solutions for hybrid cloud environments, has announced an expanded partnership with cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike. The collaboration aims to provide organisations with streamlined access to CrowdStrike’s incident response services, supported by Commvault’s data recovery capabilities.

The enhanced partnership introduces integrated cyber recovery and incident response services designed to help joint customers improve preparedness, accelerate response times, and achieve more effective data recovery following cyber incidents.

As ransomware attacks continue to occur at frequent intervals and recovery times remain lengthy, the demand for collaborative, end-to-end cybersecurity solutions is growing. This joint effort supports organisations not only in preventing and managing cyber threats but also in restoring operations when recovery becomes essential.

“Today’s threat landscape demands more than just security – it requires resilience,” said Alan Atkinson, CPO at Commvault. “Our expanded partnership with CrowdStrike brings together exceptional incident response capabilities from CrowdStrike and leading data recovery and resilience solutions from Commvault to help joint customers identify and quickly address cyber incidents and recover swiftly and effectively.”

“Cyber resilience isn’t just about recovery, it’s about being ready at every stage of an attack,” said Daniel Bernard, CBO at CrowdStrike. “Our expanded partnership with Commvault brings together industry-leading threat intelligence, incident response expertise, and robust recovery capabilities to help organisations identify risks faster, recover smarter, and strengthen their overall security posture. In an AI-accelerated world of relentless and sophisticated threats, security and IT teams need to operate as one, and this collaboration helps make that possible.”

Commvault and CrowdStrike Launch Unified Cyber Resilience Services

Commvault and CrowdStrike have introduced a consolidated suite of services through their expanded partnership, combining CrowdStrike’s incident response capabilities with Commvault’s Guardian retainer-based offerings. This collaboration supports organisations in strengthening cyber resilience and enabling faster recovery following cyber incidents.

Key Components of the Unified Offering:

Accelerated Incident Response and Recovery: CrowdStrike’s threat detection tools identify the scope of attacks in real time, while Commvault’s recovery technologies facilitate rapid data restoration, reducing operational disruption.

Strengthened Risk Mitigation: The joint offering includes cyber resilience maturity assessments and scenario-based readiness exercises such as Cleanroom Recovery testing, enhancing organizational preparedness.

Integrated Incident Management: Coordinated workflows between Commvault and CrowdStrike support faster response times and improve coordination during cyber events.

Customised and Scalable Support: Commvault’s subscription-based recovery services are designed to align with each customer’s specific resilience requirements.

Access to Combined Expertise: Customers receive support from specialists across both organisations, leveraging experience in cybersecurity and data recovery.

The partnership builds on existing integration between Commvault Cloud and the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, supporting detection, targeted threat scanning, and restoration to clean data states. The integrated service suite is available globally.

Commvault will demonstrate these offerings at RSAC 2025, taking place from April 28 to May 1 in San Francisco.

