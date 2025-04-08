Consistent Acknowledge Partner Contributions at Closure of FY 2024–2025

At the conclusion of the financial year 2024–2025, Consistent Infosystems, a company operating in IT hardware, print consumables, storage, security surveillance, and gaming segments, acknowledged the contributions of its network of partners, distributors, and stakeholders.

Advertisment

The organisation credited its continued progress and performance to the collaborative efforts of its partner ecosystem. These partnerships have supported business growth and contributed to advancements across product and service offerings throughout the year.

Reflecting on the past year, Yogesh Agrawal, Co-Founder and CMD of Consistent Infosystems, expressed appreciation, stating, “Our journey of growth and success is a testament to the strong relationships we have built with our partners. Their trust and commitment have fuelled our ambition to deliver cutting-edge technology and best-in-class solutions. As we move into the new fiscal year, we look forward to strengthening these partnerships and achieving greater milestones together.”

Consistent Infosystems Highlights Key Milestones and Outlined Plans for FY 2025–2026

Advertisment

In FY 2024–2025, Consistent Infosystems recorded multiple achievements, including introducing advanced IT and surveillance products, entering new markets, and receiving industry recognitions. These developments were supported by the efforts of the company’s channel partners and stakeholders, whose contributions have remained central to business growth.

Outlook for FY 2025–2026



As the company enters the new fiscal year, Consistent Infosystems plans to continue investing in innovation, expand its product offerings, and strengthen its focus on customer experience. The roadmap includes the launch of next-generation solutions and continued collaboration with partners to support shared business goals.

Advertisment

Consistent Infosystems acknowledges the ongoing support of its partner network and aims to pursue sustained growth and operational excellence in the coming year.

Read More:

Advertisment

CAIT and DGST Host Conference Marking 7 Years of GST

We Emphasise on Interdependence of AI and Cloud technologies

Integrating AI, data analytics, and Technologies Help Businesses

Advertisment

How to use Analytics to Regulate Expenditure and Achieve Business Growth?