Consistent Infosystems Introduces the EDGE 360° Rotatable Phone Stand

Consistent Infosystems, an IT and surveillance brand in India, has unveiled the EDGE 360° Rotatable Phone Stand, designed to combine functionality and adaptability for everyday smartphone use.

Key Features of the EDGE Phone Stand

The EDGE phone stand incorporates a 360° rotation base, enabling users to adjust their device to the desired angle for various activities, such as video calls, streaming, and gaming. Its universal design ensures compatibility with all smartphone sizes, catering to diverse user requirements.

Durability and Portability

Manufactured using high-quality ABS material and a sturdy carbon steel plate, the EDGE phone stand balances durability with a sleek design. Weighing only 150 grams, it is lightweight and portable, ideal for users on the go. The stand also features a double folding mechanism, enhancing its compactness for travel and daily use.

The EDGE phone stand supports charging while in use, ensuring uninterrupted productivity and convenience. Its design emphasizes ease of use without compromising on stability, making it a practical accessory for both personal and professional applications.

With the launch of the EDGE phone stand, Consistent Infosystems continues to deliver versatile solutions that meet the evolving needs of smartphone users.

"At Consistent Infosystems, we strive to deliver solutions that enhance user experiences. The EDGE is more than a phone stand; it’s a statement of functionality and innovation," said Yogesh Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder of Consistent Infosystems. "This product epitomizes our commitment to creating tools that fit seamlessly into our customers' lifestyles."

Specifications of the EDGE 360° Rotatable Phone Stand

The EDGE 360° Rotatable Phone Stand is designed for universal compatibility, accommodating all smartphone sizes. Its compact dimensions (112 x 92 x 42mm when folded) and lightweight design (150g) make it easy to carry and ideal for on-the-go use.

Packaged dimensions of the product are 12.4 x 9.4 x 4.4cm, and it is available in an elegant black finish. Built with a durable ABS body and reinforced with a carbon steel plate, the stand offers enhanced stability and long-lasting performance.

