Consistent Infosystems Launches Laptop Cooling Pads-Chilltech, Glacier

Consistent Infosystems has announced the launch of two new laptop cooling pads, Chilltech and Glacier, designed to enhance thermal management for various users, including gamers, professionals, and general users.

Chilltech Cooling Pad

The Chilltech Cooling Pad is designed for quiet and efficient cooling. Its key features include:

Design: Built with a durable total iron mesh to reduce wind resistance, improve airflow, and enhance cooling efficiency.

Fans: Equipped with two silent fans for noise-free operation, achieving a speed of 1000±10% RPM.

Adjustability: Offers a five-stage height adjustment for optimal laptop positioning.

Safety: Includes a non-slip design for stability during use.

Compatibility: Supports laptops up to 15.6 inches.

Additional Features: Dual USB ports and a speed control switch for ease of use.

Weighing 0.6 kg, the Chilltech is constructed from plastic and metal mesh and has a power output of 3W.

Glacier Cooling Pad

The Glacier Cooling Pad is tailored for enhanced performance and aesthetics, featuring:

Cooling Efficiency: Six high-speed fans powered by a six-core silent motor, achieving a rotation speed of 2100±10% RPM.

Lighting: Equipped with RGB Time Lighting Effects for a modern look.

Additional Features: This model includes a mobile holder, a two-way adjustment switch for fan speed, and an anti-skid external baffle.

Compatibility: Suitable for laptops up to 17 inches.

Build: Constructed from ABS and metal, with a lightweight design at 840g and a power output of 4.25W.

These new cooling pads are aimed at improving laptop performance by managing heat effectively, making them suitable for both professional and recreational users.

"At Consistent, we believe in creating solutions that blend innovation, performance, and style. Chilltech and Glacier are designed to cater to the diverse needs of our users, whether they are gamers, professionals, or everyday laptop users. With these cooling pads, we are setting a new standard for laptop thermal management," said Yogesh Agrawal, Co-Founder and CEO of Consistent Infosystems.

