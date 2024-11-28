Consistent Infosystems Launches New Easy Refill Cartridge Series

Consistent Infosystems, an IT hardware and solutions provider, has announced the launch of its Easy Refill Cartridge Series under the "Made in Bharat" initiative. The new cartridge series aims to simplify printing processes while supporting high-volume printing needs for both personal and professional users.

Key Features of the Easy Refill Cartridge Series

1. Refill Convenience

The cartridges are designed for easy refilling, streamlining the process for users and saving time.

2. Printing



The series offers professional-quality prints with sharp and vibrant results.

3. Maximum Page Yield

The cartridges are optimized for high-volume printing, making them suitable for business and individual use.

4. Compatibility and Usability

Compatible with a wide range of printers, the cartridges are user-friendly, easy to install, and versatile.

5. Eco-Friendly Design

The series reduces environmental impact by incorporating sustainable materials, aligning with modern eco-conscious preferences.

6. Warranty Assurance



Backed by a one-year warranty, the series reflects the brand's commitment to reliability and quality.

"Made in Bharat" Initiative and Focus on Sustainability

The Easy Refill Cartridge Series highlights Consistent’s commitment to local manufacturing and innovation through the "Made in Bharat" initiative. This launch aligns with efforts to support domestic craftsmanship and technological advancements. Additionally, the series emphasizes eco-friendly practices, offering a sustainable solution for printing requirements.

Speaking on the launch, Yogesh Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder of Consistent Infosystems said, "With the launch of our Easy Refill Cartridge Series, we aim to simplify the printing experience while upholding the superior quality standards that our customers trust. This is yet another step in our journey to provide innovative, eco-friendly, and affordable solutions, proudly Made in Bharat."

With this launch, Consistent Infosystems’ is taking a step toward enhancing user convenience in printing while contributing to sustainable and local manufacturing practices.

