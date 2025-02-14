Consistent Infosystems Opens First Service Center in Nepal

Consistent Infosystems, known as Consistent, has inaugurated its first service centre in Nepal. The centre is located in New Road, Kathmandu. This initiative is part of Consistent's global expansion strategy and aims to provide enhanced after-sales support to customers in Nepal.

Services Provided by Consistent Nepal Service Center

The Consistent Nepal Service Centre offers technical support, product servicing, and customer assistance for Consistent’s products. These include surveillance solutions, networking products, storage devices, and IT peripherals.

Objective of the Service Center

The launch of this service centre aims to improve customer satisfaction and build brand trust in Nepal. Consistent continues to focus on delivering seamless after-sales support to its growing customer base.

Speaking on the occasion, Yogesh Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder of Consistent Infosystems, stated: “The inauguration of our first service centre in Nepal is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing top-tier customer support in every market we enter. Nepal is a strategic market for us, and this launch not only strengthens our presence but also ensures that our customers here receive prompt and efficient service. As we continue our expansion, we remain dedicated to delivering innovative and reliable solutions globally.”

Expansion into International Markets

Consistent Infosystems has launched its first service centre in Nepal, extending its operations beyond India into emerging international markets. This move is in line with the company's vision of global expansion.

Enhanced Accessibility and Streamlined Servicing

The new service centre aims to enhance accessibility for customers in Nepal, streamline product servicing, and strengthen customer relationships. With operations now active, customers can expect prompt turnaround times on repairs, warranty claims, and technical assistance.

Professional Staff and Advanced Diagnostic Tools

Staffed with trained professionals and equipped with advanced diagnostic tools, the service centre is prepared to provide comprehensive support. The facility is designed to offer efficient technical assistance across Consistent's range of products.

Future Growth and Expansion Plans

The inauguration of the service centre represents a focus on customer-centric growth for Consistent Infosystems. This development sets the stage for further expansion in South Asia and beyond, as the company aims to extend its market presence and technological expertise across borders.

